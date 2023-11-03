Humza Yousaf’s in-laws reach Egyptian border and may be able to leave Gaza today

Humza Yousaf’s parents-in-law are at the Egyptian border and may finally be able to escape Gaza after weeks of hell.

Maged and Elizabeth El-Nakla, who both stay in Dundee, have been trapped for weeks while Israel bombards the Palestinian territory.

The couple, parents of SNP Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla, had travelled to the Middle East before the conflict between Israel and Hamas erupted.

But they were offered fresh hope of an escape after their names were included on a list of people who will be allowed to cross into Egypt.

On Friday morning they were waiting to travel into Rafah, which would then let them return home to Scotland.

The pair have endured a nightmare ordeal and were left without fresh drinking water after Israel cut off supplies to Gaza.

The first minister said they had been forced into drinking seawater in order to survive.

For weeks Mr Yousaf has been calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to minimise civilian deaths.

The couple’s daughter made a desperate plea for their safety at the SNP conference in Aberdeen last month.

Ms El-Nakla’s father is originally from Palestine, and her brother who lives there has been working as a doctor while casualties grow.

Two weeks ago Ms El-Nakla’s mother Elizabeth, a retired nurse, shared her goodbyes after members of her family were hit by a rocket blast.

Beforehand she made a heartfelt plea for humanity to prevail in a tearful video, which was shared by Mr Yousaf.

Around 200 British nationals are thought to be trapped in Gaza. The UK foreign office advised citizens to leave at the Rafah Crossing on the southern border with Egypt.

However, this has been impossible for much of the conflict as Israel repeatedly bombed the Palestinian side of the border.

On Thursday morning, Mr Yousaf announced £250,000 to help displaced Palestinians access food, water and medical supplies.

It takes the Scottish Government’s total funding to assist the relief efforts to £750,000, benefiting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency’s (UNRWA) flash appeal.