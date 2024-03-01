Inverurie swimming star Hannah Miley makes case to ‘save our pools’ at Tory conference in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Inverurie swimming star Hannah Miley makes case to ‘save our pools’ at Tory conference in Aberdeen

The triple Olympian wants to share her experience of training in local pools in the north-east.

By Adele Merson
Hannah Miley has trained in Inverurie throughout her career. Image: Supplied by Euan Duff.
Hannah Miley has trained in Inverurie throughout her career. Image: Supplied by Euan Duff.

Inverurie swimming sensation Hannah Miley is making a passionate plea to keep local swimming pools open as she take the message to Conservative party conference in Aberdeen today.

The former world and Commonwealth champion is sharing the personal ways she benefited from local facilities in the north-east when she attends an event on the day the prime minister visits.

The triple Olympian is appearing at an event run by Scottish Swimming to highlight the work of UK-wide campaign Save Our Pools.

Speaking to the P&J, Hannah said: “Swimming is a life skill that everyone should learn to do.

“Pools host vital swimming lessons for 100,000 children each week, club swimming sessions for thousands for whom sport is a way of life, and opportunities for adults of all ages and abilities to connect socially and improve their fitness and health.

Hannah Miley at the new Inverurie swimming pool.  Image: Supplied.

“I learned to swim in a small community pool and went on to be world champion and triple Olympian.

“While not everyone will follow that pathway, everyone needs a place to learn to swim.

“I now hope to continue to enjoy the benefits of swimming as a new mum and share my passion for swimming with my daughter.”

Swimming pools closing

Swimming pools face closure due to rising costs and budget cuts. 

Last year, a deep cut to Sport Aberdeen’s budget spelled the end for the Beach Leisure Centre and resulted in the closure of Bucksburn Swimming Pool. 

And city council officials have this year advised that funding to “sports organisations” could be slashed, which could free up £1.3m.

This would see the council’s contribution drop by a quarter – from £4.5m this year to about £3.4m across 2024-25.

Hannah has spoken in the past of her experiences using local facilities, and trained in the old Inverurie swimming pool for more than 20 years.

Swimming champ Hannah Miley will talk about resilience at Aberdeen Wellbeing Festival.
Swimming champ Hannah Miley wants to see pools stay open. Image: PA.

She credits it taking her to three Commonwealth and three Olympic games, along with multiple World and European championships.

The former Inverurie Academy pupil and Robert Gordon University graduate has also benefited from new facilities, including the new Inverurie pool at the community campus and Aberdeen Aquatics Centre.

The champion swimmer appeared at SNP conference in October, highlighting the importance of swimming and swimming pools for communities across Scotland.

Today, she takes her message to he two-day Tory party conference at the P&J Live.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will visit the north-east on Friday, meeting energy sector leaders and supply chain firms.

Writing for the P&J, he said: “I want more oil and gas that comes from home.”

Scottish Conservative MSP for the Mid-Scotland and Fife region Liz Smith, who will take part in the swimming pool campaign event, said Scotland is seeing pools disappear due to “SNP cuts”.

But the Scottish Government laid the blame with Westminster.

Bucksburn Swimming Pool closed last year. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Ms Smith said: “It is fantastic that Hannah will be giving her first-hand experience of how important local facilities are to help people start out in swimming.

“Swimming pools are at the heart of our communities across Scotland and this deeply worrying trend of them shutting down must be reversed.

“I hope SNP ministers will listen to the calls from world-class athletes like Hannah Miley and put in place an urgent plan to keep Scotland’s swimming pools open going forward.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said it places “great importance” on swimming pools but stressed it is for local authorities to manage their own budgets, including on leisure facilities.

More from Politics

Hannah Miley has trained in Inverurie throughout her career. Image: Supplied by Euan Duff.
RISHI SUNAK: ‘I want more oil and gas’
George Galloway has confetti thrown at him during his speech (Peter Byrne/PA)
‘This is for Gaza’ – George Galloway by-election victory speech
George Galloway said his victory had been ‘for Gaza’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
George Galloway wins Rochdale in by-election mired in controversy
George Galloway has built a political career on fierce opposition to Western foreign policy, particularly in the Middle East. (James Speakman/PA)
George Galloway, a deeply divisive figure in UK politics, returns to Parliament
George Galloway’s party claims he is on course to win the Rochdale by-election and return to Parliament for his third party (James Speakman/PA)
Galloway on course to win Rochdale by-election ‘comfortably’, party claims
The North faces decades of lower healthy life expectancy compared with the South East, a study says (Alamy/PA)
North faces decades of lower healthy life expectancy than South East – study
(Alamy/PA)
Home Office pilot that put ankle tags on migrants ‘breached data protection law’
The flight that was set to take the first asylum seekers to Rwanda was grounded after legal challenges in 2022 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Rwanda asylum scheme cost could soar to £500m, watchdog says
A Pride flag (Mike Egerton/PA)
MP makes bid to ban offering or advertising LGBT conversion practices
Stephen Flynn spoke ahead of next week’s spring Budget (Steve Welsh/PA)
SNP’s Flynn calls for Chancellor to boost NHS spending by £15bn

Conversation