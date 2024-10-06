SNP chief Stephen Flynn defends £30k donation from green energy company boss

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has defended accepting a £30,000 donation from a boss at a green energy firm after lobbying ministers on its behalf.

The Aberdeen South MP was contacted by Flotation Energy as it sought to set up a ministerial meeting to break a “consent logjam” over a major offshore wind project.

Correspondence released by the Scottish Government in response to a freedom of information request shows Flynn emailed energy minister Gillian Martin on October 6 2023, and forwarded the correspondence he had received from Flotation Energy.

In his email to Martin, Flynn said: “I’d be grateful if Scottish Government officials could review the information below and, if appropriate, arrange contact with those involved to discuss these matters further.”

Martin’s assistant private secretary then forwarded the email to officials in the Scottish Government’s correspondence unit, with the message: “Fast track MR please.” Martin was also copied in on this email.

Green Volt floating wind farm

The giant Green Volt floating wind farm, which will be based off the Aberdeenshire coast, was granted planning consent by the Scottish Government on April 22 this year.

Flynn received a £30,000 donation from Allan MacAskill, co-chief technical officer of Flotation Energy just weeks later on May 27.

The release of the correspondence is particularly awkward for Flynn after he led criticism over donations to senior Labour politicians.

Douglas Lumsden, Tory MSP for the North East, said the timing of the donation raises “serious questions about what exactly Stephen Flynn may have done”.

He added: “Mr Flynn should clarify why he received a £30,000 donation just one month after this decision was made.”

But Flynn’s team were quick to reject the criticism.

A spokesman for Flynn said: “Stephen Flynn MP is a proud and vocal champion of Scotland’s journey to renewable energy, and he will always support important projects that bring jobs and investment to Aberdeen and communities across Scotland.

“Any local MP worth their salt would do everything they could to ensure vital renewable projects are delivered – and Stephen has a strong record in championing investment.”

Flotation Energy said it had “very regular discussions about the (Green Volt) project with key organisations including the Scottish and UK governments”.

The wind farm will be one of the largest of its kind anywhere in the world and is expected to bring hundreds of jobs when it is developed near Peterhead.