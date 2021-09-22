Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Energy crisis: Aberdeen MP demands windfall tax on firms to protect consumers

By Rachel Amery
September 22, 2021, 5:21 pm Updated: September 22, 2021, 5:57 pm
Families could be hit with rising energy bills
The Treasury is being urged to use a windfall tax on energy firms to help protect families hit by price increases – and ward off a “winter of discontent”.

Stephen Flynn, SNP MP for Aberdeen South, called for UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak to tax the excess profits energy companies are making in the wake of the crisis.

He suggests the taxes raised should be spent on helping people hit the hardest by rising energy bills.

It comes as the wholesale price of oil and gas rose by 70% since August and 250% since the beginning of the year.

The energy price cap is also set to rise by £139 a year from October 1 – only days before the UK Government’s £20 uplift to Universal Credit is due to be scrapped.

Something people ‘just simply can’t afford’

Mr Flynn said: “People in Aberdeen and across the north-east are facing enormous rises in their energy bills, while the Treasury will be raking in substantial tax receipts from the inflated price of gas.

Stephen Flynn MP

“Governments across Europe are moving to access these revenues to directly support their citizens who are being hit by soaring energy bills and it’s absolutely something the chancellor should consider.

“Rather than hoovering up these tax receipts in the treasury, the chancellor must act to support households being wacked by colossal rises in utility bills – if he doesn’t, then he will be dealing with a new winter of discontent and that is something that people in the north-east just simply can’t afford.”

Mr Flynn said the tax receipts can be used to invest in the push to lower harmful emissions.

“This is a golden opportunity to harness this increased treasury revenue to finance a sustainable future for our energy sector and our energy security – such a move could be transformative to our region and deliver the vibrant energy transition that we all want to see here,” he said.

“The time to act is now and the Tories have no time to dither and delay – it’s time to step up to the plate and perform their moral duty to families the length and breadth of these islands.”

UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng earlier told MPs he is “not a fan” of using a windfall tax on energy companies, despite claiming all options are still on the table.

First minister ‘extremely concerned’

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she is “extremely concerned” about the impact rising energy bills will have on the poorest families in Scotland.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

Speaking before an emergency meeting on Wednesday, she said: “I am extremely concerned about the rise in energy prices, the impacts on industry of the wholesale gas price rises but also the significant impact we may see on domestic consumers over this winter period at the same time as the UK Government is planning to take £20 a week away from some of the poorest families in the country.

“I want to ensure the Scottish Government is doing everything we can to try to deal with the impact of what is a very worrying set of circumstances.”

HM Treasury was approached for a comment.

Families forced to choose between heating and eating as up to a quarter live in ‘extreme’ fuel poverty

