Moray women at ‘very real risk’ of giving birth on A96, says Tory leader

Douglas Ross says snow gates planned for the A96 reiterate the case for a consultant-led maternity unit in Elgin.

The Scottish Conservative leader has long campaigned for action to be taken to prevent Moray women and their families having to make lengthy journeys to give birth in Aberdeen.

Proposals to install physical snow gates on the A96 on the eastern and western sides of the Glens of Foudland is a reminder of how “unsuitable” the current situation is for his constituents, Mr Ross claims.

He adds: “Bear Scotland have announced they are planning to install snowgates on the A96 on the eastern and western sides of the Glens of Foudland.

There would be a very real risk of people giving birth on the A96 in the back of an ambulance.”

“This means that if we have any snow the road could be closed at short notice and that would be awful for any women in Moray who are having to be transferred in labour to the maternity hospital in Aberdeen.

The Moray MP knows only too well the situation facing women in his constituency as his wife Krystle was rushed by ambulance from Elgin to Aberdeen while in labour with the couple’s youngest son, James.

In an exclusive interview, the Scottish Conservative leader told the Press & Journal that he was told by medics his wife may have to give birth in a lay-by on the A96 due to their son’s heart rate “dipping a little bit”.

The couple had hoped their second child would be born at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin, where Krystle gave birth to their first son Alistair in 2019.

However, most families in Moray have been forced to travel to Aberdeen or Inverness to give birth since a staffing crisis triggered a temporary downgrade in June 2018, from consultant-led to midwife-led.

An independent review into maternity services at Dr Gray’s is due to be submitted to the Scottish Government in the “next few weeks”.

Mr Ross continues: “It is now three years since our maternity services were downgraded. At the time we were promised that things would be resolved in a year, yet here we are with the prospect of another winter and women still having to be transferred in sometimes horrendous weather.

“If snow gates are shut without warning, what will happen to women already en route and for those in labour in Elgin where a decision is taken that they have to be transferred to Aberdeen?

“It is simply unacceptable, and I hope that NHS Grampian and the Scottish Government take the action needed to stop women in Moray being put in danger by having to travel for up to two hours to give birth.”

‘Travel challenges’

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said: “We understand and we empathise that there are more travel challenges for the population of Moray in the winter months across all of our services, but particularly in maternity care.

“We are always in contact with our Community Offroad Transport Action Group (COTAG) partners to support us when inclement weather hits.

“We look forward to receiving the Scottish Government’s independent report in due course.

“Until then, we would ask women who are concerned about any aspect of their pregnancy or labour, to speak to their midwife or indeed the ward.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We remain committed to the reintroduction of consultant-led maternity services at Dr Gray’s in a safe and sustainable way.

“The independent review of maternity services at Dr Gray’s Hospital is considering all the evidence and listening to local people and staff.

“The findings of the report is due in the next few weeks.”

A spokeswoman for Bear Scotland said it is currently in the consultation process regarding the installation of snow gates at the Eastern and Western sides of the Glens of Foudland and welcome all feedback from local residents.

He added: “The manually operated gates would be constructed at either end of the section in order to allow safe closure of the roadway and minimise the risks of hazardous winter weather to the travelling public.

“The snow gates would only be closed when the road is deemed unpassable by Police Scotland due to severe conditions and in such rare instances, it is considered that transfers would not be possible.”