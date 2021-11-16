Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Why pyjamas are the perfect Christmas clothing

By Jacqueline Wake Young
November 16, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: November 30, 2021, 6:48 pm
Mini Me Christmas pyjamas, children £10, adults £14, Matalan.
Mini Me Christmas pyjamas, children £10, adults £14, Matalan.

Many a stooshie there has been over items of clothing – and pyjamas are no exception.

Christmas Navy Minky Famjam pyjamas, £13, Primark.

Throughout history, there have been rows started and regulations introduced to govern the wearing of certain attire.

Fairisle Print Famjam pyjamas, £11, Primark.

In 14th Century England the law dictated that only royals were allowed to don purple and in 18th Century Scotland, the Dress Act of 1746 banned the wearing of the kilt.

Anya Madsen Dachshund Christmas pyjama set, £26.99, M&Co.

In the US between the 1930s and 1950s, several districts made it an offence for women to wear shorts in public. As recently as 1959, any female over the age of 16 caught sporting shorts in Plattsburgh, New York, could be fined $25 or jailed for 25 days.

Men’s Simpsons PJs, £13, Primark.

This century has seen its fair share of fashion legislation, with Lynwood, Chicago, banning “sagging” in 2008 – the trend among young men to wear trousers so low that their underwear is fully revealed.

Kid’s Fairisle Mickey Famjam pyjamas, £10, Primark.

Much clothing controversy has centred on politics or concerns over modesty and taste. With pyjamas, however, it’s been about attitude.

Christmas Squad Jersey pyjamas, £26, Lipsy.

Pyjamas are for relaxing and problems have arisen when people have worn them in environments where such a level of insouciance is not appropriate.

Candy Cane pyjamas, £26, Lipsy.

In 2010, a Tesco in Cardiff refused entry to customers who turned up to shop in their pyjamas, and in 2012, similar rules were imposed on clients who wore jimjams to a welfare services office in Dublin.

Snowman pyjamas, £24.99, M&Co.

In 2020 school authorities in Springfield, Illinois, extended their dress code from the classroom and banned students from wearing PJs while learning at home.

Thankfully, no such rules exist for families lounging around over the festive season, watching telly and snaffling mince pies, so feel free to get comfy in your jammies and relax.

Reindeer onesie, £29.99, M&Co.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal