Call for ‘reasoned debate’ over future of oil and gas as ‘whole communities’ hang in balance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Call for ‘reasoned debate’ over future of oil and gas as ‘whole communities’ hang in balance

Business leaders have joined forces to warn UK and Scottish politicians that creating a hostile environment for investment in Scotland's energy sector could put the future of whole communities at risk.
By Derek Healey
December 20, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: December 20, 2021, 11:24 am
Photo of Derek Healey
Offshore oil and gas industry.

Business leaders have joined forces to warn UK and Scottish politicians that creating a hostile environment for investment in Scotland’s energy sector could put the future of whole communities at risk.

In a joint open letter to political party leaders at Holyrood and Westminster, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, along with the Scottish and British Chambers, call for a “more reasoned” debate on the future of oil and gas.

It comes after plans for the controversial Cambo oil field off Shetland were put on hold –  and two weeks after Scottish Government minister Patrick Harvie claimed  “only the hard right” supports new oil and gas extraction.

Thousands of jobs at risk

The letter says: “Statements calling for an end to new exploration and production have shaken investor confidence and placed tens of thousands of jobs – together with the economic wellbeing of whole communities across the UK – at risk.

“They also threaten the very basis of a fair and inclusive transition at the most crucial point in our collective journey to a net-zero society.”

Climate activists stage a mock ceremony on the Buchanan Street steps in Glasgow.

The group warns that treating the complex challenges facing the sector as a binary ‘who’s green, who’s not’ decision is “overly simplistic”.

“We must now pause and allow for a reasoned debate about our energy future to take place,” they say.

“At the same time, we urge politicians to reflect carefully on their public statements on oil and gas and the impact they have on investment in the industry.

“We must not create an adverse policy environment at this crucial moment in our energy transition journey.”

Warning over cost of importing

The letter, which has also been signed by 58 leading figures from business and civic life in Aberdeen, highlights security concerns and the additional carbon footprint that importing more energy from abroad would bring.

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “We have a shared interest in getting to net zero as quickly as possible, but over recent months our region has been portrayed as part of the problem rather than part of the solution.

“The reality is that the skills, people, and experience embedded in the north-east of Scotland have quietly been leading the way in moving the UK towards its net-zero targets, without any intervention from COP26.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce CEO Russell Borthwick.
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce CEO Russell Borthwick.

“However, turning the North Sea into a hostile investment environment today does nothing to support that transition. In fact, it does the opposite, driving investment and tens of thousands of jobs away to other regions of the world.”

He added that the energy-transition opportunity for Aberdeen could be bigger than the oil and gas industry.

But to get there, strong leaders were needed who were willing to “cut through the noise, see the big picture and get our transition steps in the right order to protect jobs, provide retraining opportunities and create new ones”.

‘Right now we need oil and gas’

Deirdre Michie, chief executive of OGUK, which represents the UK’s offshore oil and gas industry, said: “Right now, we need oil and gas for 73% of our total energy, and so the transition to carbon neutrality will be a huge and complex task.

“We will only be able to achieve it with careful planning by policy-makers who think long-term to develop clear government policies that are then supported by all politicians working together in the national interest. ”

She said that for years to come, oil and gas needed to be part of the energy mix.

“It will be far better for the nation and the environment if we source these fuels from around our shores rather than relying on even more imports,” she added.

EXCLUSIVE: Nicola Sturgeon promises energy jobs after backlash at oil and gas worker support

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal