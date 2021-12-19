Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jason Leitch hints at harder restrictions to stop ‘worrying’ spread of Omicron

Nicola Sturgeon's top Covid adviser has hinted tougher restrictions may be needed to tackle the "worrying" spread of Omicron in Scotland.
By Derek Healey
December 19, 2021, 6:13 pm Updated: December 19, 2021, 6:42 pm
Professor Jason Leitch insisted it would better to act “early” and “harder” to get on top of the situation as the variant now accounts for more than half of all new cases.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid also refused to rule out introducing new restrictions before Christmas amid growing speculation that a circuit breaker lockdown – possibly on a four nations basis – is being considered for the new year.

According to reports, the new measures would ban people meeting indoors except for work purposes for two weeks, with pubs and restaurants limited for the fortnight to outdoor service only.

It comes exactly one year to the day since Nicola Sturgeon was forced to tighten restrictions and guidance around Christmas after weeks of hoping the rules could be relaxed over the festive period.

A change in tone

Scots have been urged to stay at home as much as possible and to limit gatherings to three households in the run up to Christmas this year.

Speaking on BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show, national clinical director Prof Leitch said the tone has shifted in recent days.

“The position is worrying, I make no bones about that,” he said.

“You’ve heard our tone change over the last few days.

“This new variant has existed now for three weeks – it didn’t exist 21 days ago. It’s quite astonishing and it’s happened just before Christmas again.

“We’re now at more than half of Scotland’s positive cases being the new variant, we know it transmits more readily than its predecessor.

“There’s a lot we don’t know about how severe of disease it causes, but it’s better to act early than late, better to act harder than softer – we’ve learned that over two years.”

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the Government will update MSPs “in the course of this week on the further views that we have about any other measures that we need to take”.

No guarantees in a pandemic

Speaking shortly before Prof Leitch, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the Andrew Marr Show he would not rule out new coronavirus measures before Christmas – saying there are “no guarantees” in the pandemic.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) has suggested that if no further restrictions are introduced, hospital admissions could peak at between 3,000 and 10,000 a day – and deaths between 600 and 6,000.

Mr Javid said figures projecting the number of hospitalisations and work absences for the NHS were giving ministers serious cause for concern.

“It’s a very sobering analysis. We take it very seriously,” he said.

But the health secretary said the government is challenging scientific data and considering wider factors before bringing in more measures.

“I don’t think it would be appropriate for government to take [the advice] verbatim,” he said.

More restrictions needed now

Jillian Evans, head of health intelligence at NHS Grampian, is one of those calling for “more restrictions now”, warning that Scotland will not be able to “boost ourselves in time”.

“There are lots of things we can do individually which will make a huge difference but making things more official – and by that I’m talking about curtailing access to certain things, closing certain things – does bring the numbers down and buys us more time for people to be boosted,” she said.

On Sunday, Scotland recorded one new coronavirus death and 5,924 new positive cases within the previous 24 hours. Registry offices are generally closed at weekends, affecting the numbers of deaths recorded.

Stephen Reicher, professor of social psychology at St Andrews University and an adviser to both the UK and Scottish governments, warned a post-Christmas lockdown could be too late.

He said: “The only way really, or at least the most effective way, we can have an immediate effect is to decrease the number of contacts we have. In many ways, the most effective way of diminishing contact is to have a circuit breaker.

“Now, you could have it after Christmas. The problem is after Christmas it’s probably too late; it’s probably by then we will have had a huge surge of infections with all the impact upon society.”

