Scotland’s chief medic accused by Tories of ‘promoting SNP attack’ on Boris Johnson

The chief medical officer has apologised after he was accused of breaking the civil service rules by appearing to promote SNP criticism of Boris Johnson.

Professor Sir Gregor Smith shared a message on social media from Health Secretary Humza Yousaf claiming the prime minister is only ending self-isolation laws in England to distract from Downing St party scandals.

But furious Scottish Conservatives say Sir Gregor’s action was “inappropriate” and breached civil service rules bounding him to be impartial in his role.

The professor later confirmed he had withdrawn the retweet and admitted the post contained “political messaging” which he should not have shared.

He wrote: “Yesterday, I RT a message from the Cab Sec as an attempt to contribute to the debate on the isolation period.

“However, on reflection it is clear this contained political messaging alongside the public health info. I have therefore withdrawn the RT and apologise for passing it on.”

Tory public health spokeswoman Sue Webber had blasted the chief medic and demanded a “clear explanation” from him.

‘Distract and deflect’

Mr Yousaf’s tweet read: “Let’s call it what it is, this announcement is an attempt to distract & deflect scrutiny over PM’s behaviour.

“We haven’t seen detail (doubt they have thought it through) and have asked for public health advice this decision was based on, unsurprisingly it hasn’t been forthcoming.”

The prime minister confirmed he plans to bring forward an end to self-isolation rules by a full month as the Omicron wave recedes.

Residents in England who become infected will still be encouraged to quarantine, but will not be bound to do so by law for any set period.

The SNP government are unlikely to follow Westminster’s approach and claim the Tories failed to give them advance notice of the new policy plans.

‘Inappropriate’

Tory MSP Ms Webber said: “It is inappropriate for a civil servant to be promoting political messaging.

“The Civil Service Code emphasises the need for impartiality and objectivity. Those requirements appear to have been clearly broken in this instance.

“He has done good work throughout the pandemic but Professor Smith should be above these SNP political attacks.”

Civil service code rules

The civil service code states that government workers must not “act in a way that is determined by party political considerations”.

Civil servants also must ensure they do not allow their own personal views to determine advice they give or actions they take.

The Scottish Government have been contacted for comment.

