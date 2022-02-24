Row over island ‘quality of life’ as SNP face ferry anger

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government has been criticised for its record in ferry investment after concerns about lifeline supplies getting to island communities.

Ferries to the Hebrides and the northern isles were cancelled during the recent storms, halting the ability to get food and other essential supplies to and from the islands and the mainland.

This includes one general store on Colonsay which had to go eight days without getting any supplies.

In Holyrood, Labour’s Paul Sweeney accused the Scottish Government of harming islanders’ quality of life by failing to properly invest in CalMac’s shipbuilding programme.

Mr Sweeney said: “The failure of the shipbuilding programme for Caledonian MacBrayne has played a key part in harming the quality of life for islanders and marginalised communities in Scotland.”

Conservative MSP Graham Simpson said the government has to improve its handling of ferries.

Food supplies will be prioritised

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said the government is working with CalMac Ferries to make sure food and other essential supplies are not affected by bad weather cancellations.

She said: “During periods of disruption CalMac assesses all options available to maximise capacity and will prioritise traffic to ensure food and other lifeline supplies and services are available on the islands.

“The period of weather disruption combined with the issue of vessel resilience brings into sharp focus the lifeline connectivity ferries provide to island communities.”

Ms Gilruth said the government is investing £580 million in ports and vessels over the next five years to improve ferry services.

But she refused to comment on Mr Sweeney’s call for a national shipbuilding strategy to be introduced.

Life quality ‘overwhelmingly positive’

SNP MSPs say the Conservatives and Labour are portraying life on the islands in a negative light.

Jenny Minto MSP, who lives on Islay, said: “The quality of island life is overwhelmingly positive.

“Yet again we see Labour casting living on the islands in a negative light while the Scottish Government takes steps to tackle depopulation throughout the islands.

“This is the latest example of Labour rhetoric which may potentially discourage people from moving to the islands and it is extremely partisan and unhelpful.”

Meanwhile Highlands and Islands MSP Emma Roddick said: “Island communities have always had to contend with bad weather but fortunately they have not had to contend with a Tory government.

“They have had the benefit of an SNP government which has invested £2.2 billion in the Hebrides, Clyde and northern isles ferry services, bringing new routes, new vessels, upgraded harbour infrastructure and a significant reduction in fares.

“It is disingenuous and could cause undue alarm to suggest food insecurity is in jeopardy.”