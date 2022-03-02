Nicola Sturgeon to be quizzed on Scotland’s Covid recovery in Holyrood today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon to be quizzed on Scotland’s Covid recovery in Holyrood today

Nicola Sturgeon will take questions on key issues facing the country including her response to Covid, climate change and the cost-of-living crisis.
By Justin Bowie
March 2, 2022, 10:44 am Updated: March 2, 2022, 3:03 pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Nicola Sturgeon is being quizzed on the government's record.
Nicola Sturgeon is being quizzed on the government's record.

Nicola Sturgeon will take questions on key issues facing the country including her response to Covid, climate change and the cost-of-living crisis.

The SNP leader will be grilled by MSPs this afternoon as she appears in front of Holyrood’s Conveners’ Group.

Ms Sturgeon had originally been scheduled to attend the meeting on December 15 last year, but it was postponed due to Covid.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s session, from the main questions facing the first minister to where you can watch it.

When is the Nicola Sturgeon meeting and how do I watch it?

Nicola Sturgeon’s hearing with the Conveners’ Group will start at 12pm today.

You will be able to watch it live on the Scottish Parliament’s website here.

It’s expected the meeting will be chaired by Holyrood’s deputy presiding officer and Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur.

He said: “Conveners collectively will have the opportunity to raise cross-cutting issues such as climate change and the pandemic directly with Nicola Sturgeon.

“I am looking forward to what I hope will be an interesting and informative session.”

Scotland’s Covid recovery under spotlight

Nicola Sturgeon will be expected to answer questions from her rivals on her approach to the pandemic.

The first minister confirmed last week all remaining restrictions to tackle the virus will come to an end next month.

It means members of the public will no longer be legally required to wear masks in shops and on transport.

Face masks have been ditched in schools.
Face masks have been ditched in schools.

Earlier this week face covering rules in secondary schools expired, while the Scottish Government also got rid of their mandatory vaccine passport scheme.

The first minister has repeatedly defended measures taken by her party throughout the pandemic despite regular clashes with rivals in Holyrood.

Climate change crisis response

Ms Sturgeon is likely to face questions on policies in place to tackle the ongoing climate emergency.

It comes four months after Scotland hosted the COP26 summit with world leaders visiting Glasgow.

The first minister has repeatedly claimed saving the planet is one of her government’s main priorities.

Scotland is aiming to be net zero by 2045, while Green leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater were given ministerial roles after last year’s Holyrood election.

In January the SNP chief also defended a major £700 million ScotWind deal for offshore investment in renewable energy.

Cost-of-living crisis hits Scots

Scotland and the rest of the UK has been gripped by a huge cost-of-living crisis in recent months.

Ofgem confirmed recently energy bills could soar by over 50% with fears struggling Scots could be left unable to pay for their heating and electricity.

Finance secretary Kate Forbes.
Finance secretary Kate Forbes.

Finance secretary Kate Forbes outlined additional spending to help people cope with increased living costs in her budget last month.

But it’s feared the current war in Ukraine could drive energy prices even higher as mainland Europe moves away from depending on Russia for gas.

You can watch the live feed on the Scottish website and read our coverage after the meeting.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal