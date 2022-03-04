Fears dangerous prisoners could have been released early as SNP admit major IT blunder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Fears dangerous prisoners could have been released early as SNP admit major IT blunder

SNP minister Keith Brown admitted hundreds of prisoners were given an incorrect risk assessment score and could have been released incorrectly in a huge IT glitch.
By Justin Bowie
March 4, 2022, 9:37 am
Photo of Justin Bowie
The SNP admitted to a major prison IT blunder.
The SNP admitted to a major prison IT blunder.

SNP minister Keith Brown admitted hundreds of prisoners were given an incorrect risk assessment score and could have been released incorrectly in a huge IT glitch.

Offenders in jails are given a score which judges how much of a threat they pose to the public.

But the blunder meant new information was not added to calculate their overall risk level.

Tory shadow justice minister Jamie Greene blasted the SNP over the “scandalous error” which he claimed “may have put the public at risk”.

It’s understood the issue may go as far back as 2012, when Kenny MacAskill held the justice ministerial brief.

Since then senior SNP MSPs Michael Matheson and Humza Yousaf have also held the role.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown.

Mr Brown said that a total of 1,032 closed cases had been given an initial inaccurate risk assessment.

In 537 cases, social workers used an override with their own judgement which amended the error.

But the SNP minister admitted that 495 assessments appear to have been mistaken after the IT system was centralised by the SNP.

‘No wrongful releases’

Mr Brown said that 150 wrongful risk scores that had been checked so far and no criminals appear to have been wrongfully released early.

He said: “Officials have taken immediate action to review open cases that the justice system is still managing.

“No users of the system – social worker or SPS – have advised the Scottish Government of any public protection risk as a result of this system issue.”

But Jamie Greene said: “This is a horrendous blunder that may have put the public at risk.

‘Scandalous’

“It is scandalous that hundreds of criminals may have been wrongly released from prison when they should still be serving sentences.

“This is a grave error on the justice secretary’s watch no matter how he spins it.

“He claimed that the public have not been put at risk but the reality is he doesn’t know yet.

“He has absolutely no idea if this mistake has resulted in harm to the public. That is shocking and unforgivable.

“We need to know urgently from the SNP how many criminals were wrongly released from prison early.”

Earlier this year Keith Brown claimed “credible and consistent” alternatives were needed to custodial prison sentences were needed to reduce jail numbers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal