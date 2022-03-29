VIDEO: P&O Ferries boss branded ‘most hated man in Britain’ in tense Holyrood appearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

VIDEO: P&O Ferries boss branded ‘most hated man in Britain’ in tense Holyrood appearance

P&O Ferries boss Peter Hebblethwaite was described as “the most hated man in Britain” by an MSP who claimed he was a “failure” of a chief executive.
By Justin Bowie
March 29, 2022, 2:19 pm Updated: March 29, 2022, 3:13 pm
Photo of Justin Bowie

P&O Ferries boss Peter Hebblethwaite was described as “the most hated man in Britain” by an MSP who claimed he was a “failure” of a chief executive.

Scottish Labour’s Monica Lennon tore the shipping firm boss apart in a blistering attack as he appeared in front of a Holyrood committee on Tuesday.

P&O sparked fury earlier this month when they announced 800 workers – including dozens in Scotland – would be made redundant.

Company bosses claimed the move was necessary to stay afloat but admitted they broke the law by refusing to consult unions.

Angry staff stood firm and wouldn’t leave their boats after news of the sackings came out and had to be hauled off by security.

Monica Lennon MSP.

P&O also ignited further anger when it emerged they were paying new workers less than the UK minimum wage.

Boris Johnson called on Mr Hebblethwaite to quit and UK transport secretary Grant Shapps could soon unveil new measures to reverse the shock redundancies.

In the Scottish Parliament, Ms Lennon said the ferry chief had convinced himself he was a “saviour” despite throwing employees “overboard”.

‘How do you sleep at night?’

She told him: “The truth is you are a failure of a chief executive and most likely right now, in a crowded field, the most hated man in Britain.

“Under your leadership, P&O Ferries has executed one of the most widely condemned decisions taken by a UK company, your ethics lie at the bottom of the seabed. How do you sleep at night?”

He replied: “It was a very difficult decision. It was a decision that we implemented as effectively the only option that in our opinion we had.

The P&O Ferries boss was branded ‘the most hated man in Britain’

“It was a decision that was designed to save thousands of jobs.”

“No union could possibly accept our proposal and therefore any consultation would have frankly been a sham.

“We are compensating people as we are required to in full and up front for the failure to consult.”

The under-fire firm were recently linked to a bid for Scotland’s new green freeports.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal