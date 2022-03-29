5 points that undermine Nicola Sturgeon and SNP’s story over ferries fiasco

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

From delayed vessels to contracts being awarded to shipyards abroad, it’s been a torrid time for the SNP as the ferries scandal escalates.

The first minister insists contracts given to Ferguson Marine in 2015 were above board, despite admitting mistakes were made.

But the government’s confidence appeared to waver in recent days with admissions CalMac is failing islanders.

With the ferry fiasco unlikely to go away anytime soon, here are five key points undermining the SNP’s version of events.

1- Lengthy delays to projects

When Ferguson Marine was awarded a contract to construct two new vessels in 2015, they were supposed to complete both projects by 2018.

Four years on, neither ship has yet been fully built with further delays and increasing costs expected.

A recent Audit Scotland report warned the vessels won’t be in service until 2023 at the earliest.

It also found that the project is now running at more than two times over the original budget, a major additional expense for the taxpayer.

All the while, rural communities across the country are being left with dwindling lifeline services.

Rhoda Grant MSP, Scottish Labour’s island spokeswoman, says: “The SNP have abandoned island communities and left Scotland’s lifeline ferry fleet to rust.

“Years of neglect have left Scotland’s ferry fleet in a pitiful state, and their catastrophic mismanagement of the Ferguson’s Marine contracts made a bad situation worse.

“It is little wonder costs are soaring when we are relying on vessels a decade past heir lifespan.

“The SNP’s shambolic approach to shipbuilding has failed islanders, workers and taxpayers alike.”

2 – Fallout with ex-shipyard boss

Ex-Ferguson’s boss Jim McColl had been a key business ally of the Scottish Government when he stepped in to take control of the ailing firm weeks before the independence referendum.

But he has since claimed the 2015 contract was rushed through by the SNP for “political capital”.

The tycoon claimed there had been a “fabulous propaganda exercise” from Nicola Sturgeon’s party to shift blame for repeated calamities onto Ferguson’s workers.

He said bosses at the shipyard had been “unfairly criticised” for “political purposes” over the fiasco.

3 – Lack of transparency over awarding the contract

Years after the deal was first reached, uncertainty still reigns over who took the final decision to allow Ferguson’s to contract the ships.

Mr McColl insists he only learned recently that publicly owned CMAL opposed the agreement and warned the SNP against it.

He said: “Had I known at the time they were strongly opposed to it, I wouldn’t have taken this contract.

“How can you work with a buyer that doesn’t want you to be there?”

In a highly critical report last week, the Audit Scotland watchdog said it could not establish why ministers dropped a requirement for full repayment guarantees if Mr McColl’s Ferguson yard failed to build the ships on time or went bust.

This is the moment Derek Mackay announced the Ferguson ferry contract award to SNP conference on 16 Oct 2015 – a week after @scotgov decided it was “content to proceed” despite CMAL advising there were “too many risks” pic.twitter.com/mnmJVRyfSV — Glenn Campbell (@GlennBBC) March 24, 2022

The billionaire told The Sunday Times he had made it clear to the government, and Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL), he could not provide the mandatory refund guarantee for the contract.

H also claimed ministers were in a rush so the contract could be announced at the SNP’s autumn conference in 2015.

Ms Sturgeon says the businessman’s assertion was “flatly wrong” and all proper checks were carried out before the agreement was reached.

Who gave the project the green light?

Disgraced former finance secretary Derek Mackay, then a junior minister, according to Ms Sturgeon.

Quizzed on the issue by Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross at First Minister’s Questions, she said: “It is a matter of public record who the transport minister was at the time of the decision – it is a matter of public record that it was Derek Mackay.

“But of course, this is a government and this may be alien to the Conservatives, I understand, but this is a government that operates by collective responsibility.

“And ultimately, as with any decisions – whether I am personally involved in them or not, responsibility stops with me.”

Opposition groups want Mr Mackay to appear in front of a Holyrood committee, along with his ex-boss, over two years since he vanished from public life.

But the first minister has been accused by rivals of misleading parliament over the row.

Tory MSP Graham Simpson said: “It’s astonishing that no-one told Jim McColl that the ferries experts, CMAL, had grave reservations about them being awarded this disastrous contract.”

4 – New ships being built abroad

Nicola Sturgeon and her cabinet have continually insisted they made the right decision to bring Ferguson’s into public ownership in 2019.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth claimed the shipyard must be made “viable” to ensure it is value for money.

But earlier this month the government sparked anger when they snubbed Ferguson’s and instead awarded contracts for two new boats to a Turkish shipyard.

SNP rivals criticised the decision to build the vessels abroad, with no Scottish yards even included in the bidding process.

Ms Gilruth insisted all possible deals will go through a procurement process, but added that Ferguson’s would be a part of that in future.

5 – Boat launched with painted windows

In 2019 it emerged a ferry launched nearly two years previously had fake windows which had been painted on.

Black paint was daubed on the front of the Glen Sannox vessel despite millions having already been spent on the boat.

Another two years down the line and little has changed, with the boat being one of the major projects behind schedule for completion.

Last September, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “The First Minister says the company she owns (the Ferguson shipyard was nationalised in 2019) is on a journey – people want ferry journeys and that’s what this government needs to address.

“Saving the yard is one thing, but sustaining the yard is another.

“Launching a ferry with painted on windows, is that the best we can hope from this government?

“The truth is the failure to deliver these ferries is the result of complacency and ineptitude on the part of this SNP government.”