Boris Johnson faces renewed calls to quit over partygate fines ahead of Prime Minister’s Questions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Boris Johnson faces renewed calls to quit over partygate fines ahead of Prime Minister’s Questions

Boris Johnson has faced fresh demands for his resignation ahead of Prime Minister’s Questions today after the Met Police confirmed plans to hand out 20 fines for partygate.
By Justin Bowie
March 30, 2022, 9:26 am Updated: March 30, 2022, 11:33 am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Boris Johnson has faced fresh demands for his resignation ahead of Prime Minister’s Questions today after the Met Police confirmed plans to hand out 20 fines for partygate.

Pressure on the Tory leader had eased in recent weeks as the nation’s attention pivoted to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Scottish Conservative chief Douglas Ross had backed down on his calls for Mr Johnson to step down over the scandal while the crisis in eastern Europe rages on.

Even Labour’s Keir Starmer and the SNP’s Ian Blackford admitted it may be best for the prime minister to remain in his post during the conflict to avoid instability.

But the first wave of penalty notices for Westminster lockdown breaches has brought the scandal back into the public eye.

The PM can expect to field questions in the House of Commons today over why he denied in December there had been any lockdown breaches.

Mr Johnson insisted no rules had been broken before the parties at the heart of government were exposed.

Ian Blackford MP, SNP Westminster leader.

The SNP’s Mr Blackford tweeted last night: “We now know that @BorisJohnson knowingly misled Parliament. He repeatedly lied. He has to resign.”

It’s understood Mr Johnson has not yet been fined himself as police investigations continue.

However, it’s known he attended a Downing Street garden party in May 2020 while the rest of the nation stayed at home.

Building bridges

The prime minister hosted a dinner with MPs last night as he tried to build bridges with them to move past the fiasco.

Senior backbenchers including former Brexit secretary David Davis were among those who had urged their leader to quit.

SNP MP Kirsten Oswald said yesterday: “This damning development once again highlights the scale of rule-breaking at the heart of Boris Johnson’s corrupt government.

“While the public were following the rules imposed upon us all and making difficult sacrifices to protect each other, Boris Johnson and his Tory colleagues were breaking them without a care.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal