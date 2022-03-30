Emergency services leave scene of two-car crash in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services have now left the scene of a two-car car crash in Aberdeen.

Police were called to an incident at the junction of Balgownie Road and Links Road at around 8.20am on Wednesday.

Officers confirmed the ambulance did attend, but nobody is believed to have been taken to hospital.

The city’s Balgownie Road and Ellon Road reopened to traffic at around 10.45am, after the two drivers exchanged details.

A police spokeswoman said : “Officers were in attendance at a crash involving two vehicles on Balgownie Road, Aberdeen, which happened at around 8.20am this morning (March 30).

“Ambulance also came to the scene, but there is no indication that anyone involved was taken to hospital.”