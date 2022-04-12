SNP MPs attend event hosted by party activist who said Priti Patel should be ‘sent back to Uganda’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
SNP MPs attend event hosted by party activist who said Priti Patel should be ‘sent back to Uganda’

SNP MPs attended a currency event hosted by a party activist who was suspended over an allegedly racist tweet.
By Derek Healey
April 12, 2022, 4:29 pm
Dr Tim Rideout at the Scottish Currency Group Conference on November 29 2020.

Tim Rideout was a member of the SNP’s Policy Development Committee prior to his suspension and runs a group about currency in an independent Scotland.

He was disciplined by the party last month after making comments on social media suggesting Home Secretary Priti Patel should be “sent back to Uganda”.

Ms Patel was born in the UK and is of Indian and Ugandan heritage.

Mr Rideout subsequently issued an apology about the comments, denying he was racist.

He said he acknowledged the “language I used in a Tweet is far too close to what many people who have experienced racism will have heard far too often in their lifetimes and I realise how that will affect them.”

SNP MPs attended Scottish Currency Group event

The SNP confirmed Mr Rideout remains suspended from the party.

However, Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil revealed on Twitter that he attended an event on April 8 organised by Mr Rideout’s Scottish Currency Group with other SNP MPS.

Mr Rideout is convener of the group, which describes itself as “people working towards the introduction of a Scottish currency as soon as practicable after Independence Day”.

We revealed last year how he coached activists to apply for Covid-19 business grants “for the indy cause” and then asked them to make a donation to the group if the bid was successful.

Mr Rideout says no such donation was ever made.

SNP refuses to say who was there

The SNP refused to comment on which other parliamentarians took part in the Scottish Currency Group event on April 8.

Mr Rideout described it as “the first in a series of meetings for MPs and MSPs”.

Scottish Conservative MSP Pam Gosal said it is “appalling” for Mr Rideout to be “brazenly tweeting” about hosting a meeting for SNP figures less then a month after being suspended by the party.

“When I questioned Nicola Sturgeon about Tim Rideout’s dreadful comments at FMQs, she assured me there would be zero tolerance of racism within the SNP,” Ms Gosal said.

“Yet from this tweet it would appear that his ‘suspension’ was nothing more than a cynical pretence enabling him to retain a key role in the SNP.

“Nicola Sturgeon must urgently come clean on what on earth is going on with Tim Rideout or we can only assume that she has lied.

“It is unforgivable if he has quietly been allowed to continue after his original comments.”

An SNP spokesperson said Mr Rideout’s group “has no association with the SNP”.

The spokesperson offered no further comment.

‘For the indy cause’

Dr Rideout previously faced criticism after we revealed how he asked for a “wee donation” to the Scottish Currency Group if activists were able to successfully claim £10,000 from the business grants scheme.

He boasted of making £50,000 for the independence cause in a single day by encouraging activists to apply for the “free gift”.

Brechin Blether In and Forfar Blether In, community Yes hubs that operate independently from the SNP, received £10,000 each from Angus Council after being encouraged to apply by Mr Rideout.

The activists say they were entitled to apply for the cash and it was up to Angus Council to refuse the claims if they were inappropriate.

