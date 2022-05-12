Nicola Sturgeon accused of ‘cover up’ in Fergus Ewing bullying probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nicola Sturgeon accused of ‘cover up’ in Fergus Ewing bullying probe

Nicola Sturgeon is facing claims she's hiding behind data protection laws over the outcome of a bullying investigation into SNP veteran Fergus Ewing.
By Adele Merson
May 12, 2022, 3:53 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
The Scottish Government is understood to have concluded its investigation into claims against the Inverness and Nairn MSP.

The first minister was under pressure at Holyrood on Thursday to disclose the findings of the probe.

But she refused to due to “very considerable legal data protection issues that I am bound by”.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar claimed Ms Sturgeon has “hidden behind GDPR and refused to come clean over the investigation into Fergus Ewing”.

He quizzed the first minister on the number of bullying investigations carried out into current or former SNP Cabinet members, and what the outcomes of those were.

The SNP leader said while governments have a “duty of transparency”, they also have a “duty to abide by the law on privacy and on data protection”.

Fergus Ewing and Nicola Sturgeon in 2017.

Three civil servants are said to have made allegations of bullying against the 64-year-old when he was serving as the government’s rural economy and tourism secretary.

He rejected the claims made against him in 2020.

‘Culture of secrecy’

Mr Sarwar said the information he requested would not reveal confidential details, repeating he was asking about the outcomes of investigations.

In response, the first minister said she and the Scottish Government “take any complaints about any ministers very seriously”.

She added: “These are serious issues, they have to be treated seriously, but they also have to be treated within the confines of the law that applies.”

The Scottish Labour leader accused the first minister of operating in a “culture of secrecy and cover up”, including investigations into ministers.

Speaking after FMQs, Mr Sarwar said: “The public deserve to know the outcome of this investigation as a matter of transparency.”

Mr Ewing left the cabinet last year, following a post-election reshuffle.

He is the son of veteran Scottish nationalist Winnie Ewing and sister of SNP MSP and deputy presiding officer Annabelle Ewing.

Mr Ewing apologised in 2018 after a separate allegation of bullying was made against him by a government official.

Speaking at the time, he said: “I am aware that – on occasion – I can be forthright in the way I represent my views.”

He was approached for comment.

Fergus Ewing profile: ‘Forthright’ SNP veteran was fixture in Scottish Government

