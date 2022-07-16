Islands tour to expose ‘blight’ of land owner inequality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Islands tour to expose ‘blight’ of land owner inequality

A Labour politician pushing for a cap on the amount of land anyone can own claims rural communities have been "blighted" for centuries.
By Justin Bowie
July 16, 2022, 6:00 am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Mercedes Villalba wants to limit land ownership.

North East MSP Mercedes Villalba is touring islands over four days next week as she prepares to open a public consultation on her plans.

Her proposed Land Justice Bill which would place a legal limit on how many acres of land the rich can own.

Residents would legally be able to acquire countryside through community buy-out schemes.

The land could then be managed by publicly-owned community trusts or cooperatives, giving locals a say in how it is used.

Ms Villalba will take in Mull and Colonsay, both in Argyll, as she meets with conservation, wildlife and housing groups.

The Labour MSP will visit the Isle of Mull.

Huge tracts of countryside in Scotland are currently owned by a small collection of people.

The Scottish Government wants to make land ownership in Scotland fairer and more transparent, but Ms Villalba says their plans do not go far enough.

The Labour MSP insisted the SNP had “consistently failed” to address “gross inequalities” on islands.

‘Gross injustice’

Ahead of her tour, she said: “These communities have been blighted for centuries by the gross injustice of having a huge concentration of land in the hands of a small number of extremely wealthy individuals.

“SNP ministers have consistently failed to tackle this deep-rooted and ‘historical wrong’.

“The Scottish Government’s recently launched consultation on so called ‘land reform, does little to get to grips with these gross inequalities.

“It is vague and would leave the privilege of the wealthy landowners intact, at the expense of the rest of Scotland’s Islands’ communities.”

Land Reform Minister Mairi McAllan.

SNP land reform minister Mairi McAllan warned earlier this month “radical” action was needed to stop a new Highland Clearances.

She highlighted the “risk” of international corporations and individuals buying up swathes of land for their benefit.

Concerns have been raised over so-called “green lairds” who buy up acres of land to try and boost their environmental credentials.

Ailsa Raeburn, chair of Community Land Scotland, said: “We strongly believe that there should be a limit on the total amount of land in Scotland that can be owned or controlled by a private individual or business.”

Ms McAllan said she will tackle the impact of concentrated landownership.

“This summer we are consulting on a wide range of proposals for our ambitious new Land Reform Bill, which will be introduced by the end of 2023.

“The Bill is a significant step forward in ensuring our land is owned and used in the public interest and to the benefit of the people of Scotland. It will be both ambitious and deliverable.”

A series of “town hall” meetings will begin next week, at the same time as Ms Villalba tours the islands.

