Nicola Sturgeon urged to follow London mayor Sadiq Khan’s lead on rent freeze

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A North East MSP has demanded Nicola Sturgeon freeze rents after London mayor Sadiq Khan backed the measure to combat the cost of living emergency in the UK capital.

Mercedes Villalba warned little is being done to protect tenants who still face rising fees while their bills continue to soar.

In a letter to the first minister, she pleaded for rental increases to be banned when the energy cap rises again in October.

It comes as Labour politician Mr Khan asked the UK Government to grant him powers to stop rents from continuing to soar in London while incomes are squeezed.

The mayor said it was a “disgrace” wealthy landlords were continuing to reap profits in the middle of the cost of living crisis.

The SNP and Greens have proposed to introduce rent controls by 2026, but voted down a plan from Ms Villalba aiming to stop rental rises entirely.

‘Refused to act’

Ms Villalba said: “While I agree that the UK Government should be doing more, I believe that the Scottish Government must also use the significant powers at its disposal to help address rising costs such as rent.

“Despite the significant cost pressures faced by tenants, the Scottish Government have so far refused to act.

“This is in stark contrast to the leadership on this issue from the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan who is seeking the powers needed to deliver a rent freeze for Londoners.

Once again, rents are soaring while landlords profit. London rents need to be frozen. I've repeatedly asked the Govt to let me freeze rents, saving Londoners £2,988 over two years.

https://t.co/uB7GsN3tb9 — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) August 9, 2022

“Therefore, I am calling on you to now commit to the implementation of an emergency rent freeze, effective for a period of two years from the 1st October 2022 when the next energy price cap is due to take effect.”

House prices remain high across Scotland, leaving many renters locked out of the property market.

Ms Villalba claimed the SNP and Greens had “badly let down” renters when they rejected her price freeze proposals in June.

Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie claimed her motion would potentially lead to a “dramatic rise” in landlords evicting tenants.

Ministers insist they already have strong protections in place for renters.

A government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government fully recognise the impact of the cost of living crisis on tenants and we are providing £83 million in direct financial support for housing this year.

“There are strict legal processes a private sector landlord must follow to increase rent, including only being able to raise once a year and providing three months’ notice, and tenants can challenge any unfair rises.

“As has been announced, through our New Deal for Tenants, we are committed to introducing rent controls during this Parliament, and we are already doing the hard work to develop a robust system giving long-lasting benefit to tenants.”

‘Tenants need support now’

Meg Bishop, of the Living Rent campaign group, said: “By hiking up rents, landlords are pouring petrol on the cost of living crisis.

“The Scottish government has promised rent controls by the end of the parliament but tenants need support now.

“A rent freeze is a welcome step, however we need to go further to protect tenants. The Scottish Government cannot protect those bearing the brunt of the crisis without bringing the cost of rent down.”