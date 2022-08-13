Nicola Sturgeon urged to follow London mayor Sadiq Khan’s lead on rent freeze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon urged to follow London mayor Sadiq Khan’s lead on rent freeze

A North East MSP has demanded Nicola Sturgeon freeze rents after London mayor Sadiq Khan backed the measure to combat the cost of living emergency in the UK capital.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
August 13, 2022, 6:00 am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Nicola Sturgeon was urged to follow Sadiq Khan's lead on a rent freeze.
Nicola Sturgeon was urged to follow Sadiq Khan's lead on a rent freeze.

A North East MSP has demanded Nicola Sturgeon freeze rents after London mayor Sadiq Khan backed the measure to combat the cost of living emergency in the UK capital.

Mercedes Villalba warned little is being done to protect tenants who still face rising fees while their bills continue to soar.

In a letter to the first minister, she pleaded for rental increases to be banned when the energy cap rises again in October.

It comes as Labour politician Mr Khan asked the UK Government to grant him powers to stop rents from continuing to soar in London while incomes are squeezed.

The mayor said it was a “disgrace” wealthy landlords were continuing to reap profits in the middle of the cost of living crisis.

The SNP and Greens have proposed to introduce rent controls by 2026, but voted down a plan from Ms Villalba aiming to stop rental rises entirely.

‘Refused to act’

Ms Villalba said: “While I agree that the UK Government should be doing more, I believe that the Scottish Government must also use the significant powers at its disposal to help address rising costs such as rent.

“Despite the significant cost pressures faced by tenants, the Scottish Government have so far refused to act.

“This is in stark contrast to the leadership on this issue from the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan who is seeking the powers needed to deliver a rent freeze for Londoners.

“Therefore, I am calling on you to now commit to the implementation of an emergency rent freeze, effective for a period of two years from the 1st October 2022 when the next energy price cap is due to take effect.”

House prices remain high across Scotland, leaving many renters locked out of the property market.

Rental prices have soared.

Ms Villalba claimed the SNP and Greens had “badly let down” renters when they rejected her price freeze proposals in June.

Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie claimed her motion would potentially lead to a “dramatic rise” in landlords evicting tenants.

Ministers insist they already have strong protections in place for renters.

Patrick Harvie MSP, co-leader of the Scottish Greens.

A government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government fully recognise the impact of the cost of living crisis on tenants and we are providing £83 million in direct financial support for housing this year.

“There are strict legal processes a private sector landlord must follow to increase rent, including only being able to raise once a year and providing three months’ notice, and tenants can challenge any unfair rises.

“As has been announced, through our New Deal for Tenants, we are committed to introducing rent controls during this Parliament, and we are already doing the hard work to develop a robust system giving long-lasting benefit to tenants.”

‘Tenants need support now’

Meg Bishop, of the Living Rent campaign group, said: “By hiking up rents, landlords are pouring petrol on the cost of living crisis.

“The Scottish government has promised rent controls by the end of the parliament but tenants need support now.

“A rent freeze is a welcome step, however we need to go further to protect tenants. The Scottish Government cannot protect those bearing the brunt of the crisis without bringing the cost of rent down.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

'Strong' reaction could force SNP rethink on £50,000 island bonds plan
0
To go with story by Adele Merson. Aberdeen City Council should within weeks have the power to force entry to council properties in order to install new smoke alarms. Picture shows; Aberdeen's Marischal College. . Marischal College, Aberdeen. . Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Aberdeen City Council preparing to force entry to homes without new smoke alarms
1
Firefighters in Scotland have attended 161 barbeque fires since 2017 (Aaron Chown/PA)
MSP urges caution as firefighters tackle dozens of barbeque fires each year
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon chaired the country’s Resilience Committee on Thursday (Russell Cheyne/PA)
Scottish Government launches emergency budget review over cost-of-living crisis
Nicola Sturgeon during her visit to Forfar
Nicola Sturgeon warns people will 'undoubtedly' die because of the spiralling cost of living…
Nicola Sturgeon.
Nicola Sturgeon offers condolences after Skye shooting
Campaigning fishermen want Victorian clampdown to save stocks
To go with story by Adele Merson. North-east property developer Alan Massie has backed Liz Truss to become the next prime minister. Picture shows; North-east property developer Alan Massie and Liz Truss who is vying to become the next prime minister. . N/A . Supplied by Supplied by Alan Massie and PA. Date; Unknown
Major Aberdeen Tory donor picks a side for future prime minister
Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold another referendum.
UK Government publishes full case for Supreme Court independence snub
GPs who walked out of Old Aberdeen Medical Practice could return - if a management overhaul is undone. Photo by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
Humza Yousaf refuses to step in after concerns over Aberdeen GP changes

More from The Press & Journal

Ross County striker Jordan White reflects on the 1-0 defeat at St Mirren at the final whistle.
Boss Malky Mackay feels Ross County needed to take greater risks in league loss…
0
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Indie Newlands raised money for SiMBA in honour of her sister who died prematurely. Picture shows; Indie Newlands. Westray. Supplied by Shavonne Smith Date; Unknown
Island pupil carrying on her sister's memory
0
Nicola Sturgeon was urged to follow Sadiq Khan's lead on a rent freeze.
Super-charged one-off Ferrari F40 heads to auction
0
Edgars, mixologist at the Gimlet Bar, Riga, Latvia.
Travel: Living life the Latvian way
0
Markus Stitz, Mark Beaumont and Jenny Graham on Scalpsie Bay in Bute. Photo: Maciek Tomiczek
Why are these round the world cyclists exploring boundaries in Argyll?
0
With its elevated position, 2 North Ythsie has great views and bright and airy rooms.
Six beautiful properties for sale now in the north and north-east
0