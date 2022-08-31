Labour shadow chancellor condemns Liz Truss’s race for oil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour shadow chancellor condemns Liz Truss’s race for oil

By Rachel Amery
August 31, 2022, 3:00 pm Updated: September 1, 2022, 10:27 am
Rachel Reeves was in Scotland to discuss energy policy.
Rachel Reeves was in Scotland to discuss energy policy.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has warned against Liz Truss’s push for more North Sea oil and gas to ward off the immediate impact of an energy crisis.

Ms Reeves, who was visiting a Scottish renewable energy base on Wednesday, stressed she sees a longer term role for oil and gas.

But the MP said wind and hydrogen are better bets for extra investment.

She also risked stoking a backlash from the SNP by saying nuclear power should be a “really important part” of the UK’s future energy mix.

She was reacting after reports Ms Truss – the frontrunner to be the next prime minister  – is considering issuing up to 130 new drilling licences if she gets into Downing Street.

‘A role for North sea oil and gas’

During a visit to Fife Renewable Innovation Centre, Ms Reeves said: “Obviously there is a role for North Sea oil and gas in our transition towards net zero.

“It is still really important in contributing to our energy needs as a country.

“But the truth is the cheapest form of energy comes from wind and hydrogen.

“That is the fastest and cheapest way to boost energy security and resilience and create good jobs in Scotland that pay good wages.”

Pictured from left are Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves, Pat McFadden, Stuart Barnes from Catapult and Ian Murray MP

Asked to comment on Ms Truss’s desire to issue more oil and gas licences, Ms Reeves said: “I don’t think Liz Truss has the right approach.

“That is not going to deliver new oil and gas any time soon and will not reduce prices because it would still be sold on an international market.

“There are cheaper alternatives with quicker lead times to reduce gas and electricity bills.”

The SNP have also voiced their opposition to Ms Truss’s desire for more drilling in the North Sea, saying it will not solve the energy price crisis.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “Wind power is already one of the cheapest forms of electricity and our expansion plans for both on and offshore wind provides a fantastic opportunity to support an energy transition which not only delivers on our climate obligations, but which ensures a fair and just transition for the oil and gas sector and wider industry.”

Pledge to support Highlands and islands

Ms Reeves said Labour wants to invest more in making energy bills cheaper for people in the Highlands and islands, costs are about to get much higher.

She hopes a general election will be held shortly after the new prime minister is announced on September 5 to give Labour a chance of overturning the Conservatives’ 80-seat majority in the House of Commons.

It’s been warned that annual energy costs for households in Shetland could rise to more than £10,000 a year by April 2023.

The cost of living is already up to 65% higher than the rest of the UK in the Northern Isles.

Ms Reeves said: “Too often policymakers forget about people living in rural areas who have to pay more for their heating.

“We have a package of £2.6 billion for Scotland to take £1,000 off people’s bills and I would extend that to people who are off-grid in those rural areas.

“That was really important to me when I designed that package.”

Long term plan needed for North Sea oil

Ross Dornan, from industry body Offshore Energies UK, said the UK will never produce more oil and gas than it needs.

“We’re not calling for unlimited extraction, but rather the long term, sensible and responsible management of production in line with how demand will evolve,” he said.

“This will help us to manage our energy supplies effectively as we transition over time to a lower carbon energy system.”

Here’s what Britain’s next prime minister has in store for you

