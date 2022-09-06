7 ways Nicola Sturgeon promises to tackle cost of living as rent freeze announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

7 ways Nicola Sturgeon promises to tackle cost of living as rent freeze announced

Nicola Sturgeon put rent, welfare and housing at the centre of her plans to offset a tough year of rising bills for people across the country.
By Justin Bowie
September 6, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 7, 2022, 10:10 am
Photo of Justin Bowie
A rent freeze is central to Nicola Sturgeon's programme for government.
A rent freeze is central to Nicola Sturgeon's programme for government.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

More from Scottish politics

A rent freeze is central to Nicola Sturgeon's programme for government.
Decision on £200m north-east rail improvement scheme delayed - 14 years after pledge
0
A rent freeze is central to Nicola Sturgeon's programme for government.
Liz Truss and Boris Johnson take separate private flights to see the Queen at…
A rent freeze is central to Nicola Sturgeon's programme for government.
Liz Truss is the new prime minister - here's what people across the north…
0
Freeports: Politicians from both parties of government press case for double north victory
A rent freeze is central to Nicola Sturgeon's programme for government.
Liz Truss wins Tory leadership contest to become prime minister
A rent freeze is central to Nicola Sturgeon's programme for government.
Nicola Sturgeon warns of Liz Truss 'disaster' as UK ministers eye independence roadblock
A rent freeze is central to Nicola Sturgeon's programme for government.
Fighter jets, holidays and parties: How did Boris actually spend his last weeks in…
Neil Gray has urged the UK Government to provide support for Pakistan (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Minister urges UK Government to make significant aid commitment to Pakistan
Delight as Ukrainian family finally gets visas to come to Aberdeenshire
A rent freeze is central to Nicola Sturgeon's programme for government.
'Central belt bias' as north and north-east ignored for culture jobs

More from Press and Journal

A rent freeze is central to Nicola Sturgeon's programme for government.
Highland Rugby Football Club smash £10,000 target cycling 100 miles celebrating 100 years
0
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber announces 'break from touring' - what it means for his Aberdeen show
0
A rent freeze is central to Nicola Sturgeon's programme for government.
Wildflower areas and nature projects across Moray to benefit from £124,000 funding
0
A rent freeze is central to Nicola Sturgeon's programme for government.
Doric writer 'fair tricket' to be awarded position of Scots Scriever to promote language
0
A rent freeze is central to Nicola Sturgeon's programme for government.
Carmont flooding near Stonehaven disrupts Dundee to Aberdeen trains
0
A rent freeze is central to Nicola Sturgeon's programme for government.
All the disruption across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire amidst yellow weather warnings
0