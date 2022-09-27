Alarm as NHS Grampian bosses face £5 million energy bill increase – taking total to £14.3m a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Alarm as NHS Grampian bosses face £5 million energy bill increase – taking total to £14.3m a year

NHS Grampian's energy costs are expected to soar by millions of pounds as pressure continues to hit frontline services.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
September 27, 2022, 3:53 pm Updated: September 27, 2022, 7:05 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is under pressure.
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is under pressure.

NHS Grampian’s energy costs are expected to soar by millions of pounds as pressure continues to hit frontline services.

The health board faces an increase to its gas bill of around £4.5 million to £5m in 2022-23 and a £400,000 rise in electricity costs.

This means the under-pressure health service will have to pay approximately £14.3m in the year ahead on its total energy costs.

Adam Coldwells, deputy chief executive at NHS Grampian, raised the alarm to MSPs at Holyrood.

“In the very short term, I think we are very limited in what we can do and we are facing enormous rises in cost,” he said.

“It’s many, many millions in a year of increase that we are facing in the energy bill.”

Pressures on NHS Grampian

NHS Grampian warned this week of extraordinary pressures facing services with health bosses warning of “extremely long waits” for patients arriving at hospitals.

New weekly figures, for the week ending September 18, show 63% of NHS Grampian patients were seen within the four hour target at accident and emergency.

This is the second worst performance on record for the health board.

It is below the Scottish average of 66.2% and against a government target of 95%.

NHS Grampian was also one of four NHS boards – along with Highland – who failed to meet the 31-day standard for cancer treatment.

A total of 93.9% of patients (704) were seen within this timescale in the north-east, with 46 people not treated within this time.

Pictures of ambulances and Paramedics at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in February 2021.

At Highland, 87% of patients (289) started treatment within the 31 days, with 43 people not seen on time.

10 ambulances waiting outside A&E

Locals reported long queues of at least 10 ambulances waiting outside the A&E department at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI)  on Monday due to how busy the hospital is.

North-east MSP Tess White highlighted the alarming queue as she asked Mr Coldwells what actions are being taken now.

In response, Mr Coldwells said: “It’s very much a flow challenge through the whole system.

“During the pandemic we reduced our bed space quite dramatically associated with many infection control measures.

“So we’re operating close to a maximum capacity on the bed space at all time so the flow through the system, like any system that’s very busy, things don’t work anything like as well when a system is very full.”

NHS Grampian said “four key actions” are being taken to reduce waiting times at ARI – including increasing capacity in cardiology and setting up “hot clinics” to book urgent cases in different specialties.

Track A&E waiting times in Scotland

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish politics

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is under pressure.
Stoneywood paper mill workers meet lawyers for potential legal action
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is under pressure.
Elderly north-east patients face 80-mile round trips for flu jab
Motorhomes: Is it time for a parking crackdown, or do we just need more…
0
Setting up a National Care Service could see some 60% of additional funding for care going on running costs rather than services, Cosla warned (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Cosla warns over cost of running Scotland’s proposed National Care Service
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is under pressure.
Nicola Sturgeon says following 'abhorrent' Tory lead on budget would be wrong
The draft framework on cycling is part of the Scottish Government’s plans to increase active travel (Chris Radburn/PA).
Government seeks public’s views on plans for cycling in Scotland
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is under pressure.
Legal society denies it can intervene in row over £1.8 million north-east teaching fund
0
Tory plans to ease farming visa rules branded 'paltry' by SNP MSP
SNP quizzed on plan to fix ferry woes by merging CalMac and CMAL
North-east, Cromarty Firth and Orkney could all host new 'investment zones'
0

More from Press and Journal

stoneywood paper mill
'Sad way to end long career': Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action…
0
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is under pressure.
CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary
0
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is under pressure.
Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile'
0
Dr Victor Velecela standing in running gear in the park getting ready for his maraton to raise money for heart disease research
Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of…
0
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is under pressure.
Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend
0
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is under pressure.
Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech

Editor's Picks