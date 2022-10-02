Prosecutions for stalking plummet in Aberdeen during the coronavirus pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Prosecutions for stalking plummet in Aberdeen during the coronavirus pandemic

By Rachel Amery
October 2, 2022, 1:16 pm Updated: October 2, 2022, 5:15 pm
The number of stalking prosecutions has fallen by 80% in Aberdeen
The number of stalking prosecutions has fallen by 80% in Aberdeen

The number of prosecutions for stalking fell by 80% in Aberdeen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Figures from the Scottish Government’s criminal proceedings database show 57 prosecutions for stalking were made in the city in 2018/19.

But this fell to just 11 in 2020/21.

The Scottish Government is now being told to make sure it is properly funding Police Scotland and the courts system in a bid to overturn the “freefall” in stalking prosecutions.

‘Deeply worried’

However despite the number of stalking prosecutions falling in Aberdeen, the majority have resulted in a conviction being made.

In 2018/19, 44 out of the 57 prosecutions made led to a conviction.

And 25 out of 33 prosecutions in 2019/20 and nine out of 11 in 2020/21 resulted in a conviction.

The Scottish Conservatives have said they are “deeply worried” these statistics mean victims are having to wait a long time for justice to be done.

Liam Kerr, MSP for the North East, said: “We need to see the cabinet secretary grasp this issue, prioritise victims and properly fund Police Scotland and the court service.

Liam Kerr MSP

“These are undoubtedly difficult cases to get to trial but when they do there’s a high conviction rate.

“It’s my concern that many victims and their families are still waiting for justice.”

Councillor Michael Kusznir added he has been speaking with a constituent of his who is the victim of stalking.

They have said dealing with their stalker has become “a lifelong sentence” which is affecting their security, their health and their finances.

He added: “The statistics may be numbers, but they represent individuals like my constituent, who are struggling and need the support of our criminal justice system.”

Government investment

Mr Kerr also asked the Scottish Government how much money it is giving to Action Against Stalking, a service which works to support and protect those affected by stalking.

Back in 2019 the Scottish Government made an initial investment of £55,000 from its victim and witness support budget to Action Against Stalking.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown told Mr Kerr the government has continued to fund the service, and since 2019 has invested a further £215,000.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown

Mr Brown said: “In March 2022 we announced funding of £495,000 over the period 2022-2025 from the new victim-centred approach fund to enable Action Against Stalking to deliver expert support to victims, and continue their work to improve the understanding of, and response to, stalking behaviours.

“We are also providing up to £230,000 a year through the Scottish legal aid budget, and £384,000 in 2022/23 from the justice portfolio, to the Scottish Women’s Rights Centre to offer free legal information and advice to women experiencing gender-based violence, including stalking and harassment.”

Justice recovery fund set up

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “Stalking can have a devastating impact on victims.

“Anyone who considers they are at risk should contact the police to make sure any appropriate action can be taken to keep them safe.

“The pandemic had a significant impact on throughput of cases in the criminal courts, in common with many jurisdictions worldwide.

“To help the court and prosecutorial system recover from this impact, we have established a justice recovery fund of £53.2 million to be allocated to recovery, renewal and transformation activity across the justice system.

“More generally, the Scottish Government is committed to putting victims at the heart of the justice system and we are providing £48m over the next three years to enable victim support organisations to provide practical and emotional support.

“This includes £495,000 of dedicated funding for Action Against Stalking, to enable the provision of specialist support to stalking victims in Scotland.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

The number of stalking prosecutions has fallen by 80% in Aberdeen
Conservatives say they would give farmers and rural communities a dedicated source of funding…
The report looked at poverty in Scotland (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Poverty report paints ‘bleak picture’ of society in crisis
The forum is meeting in Perth (Yui Mok/PA)
National Care Service forum meeting for first time
Health workers are being balloted over strike action (Peter Byrne/PA)
Strike ballot opens for health workers in NHS pay dispute
The report said more action is needed to tackle climate change (Jane Barlow/PA)
Tackling climate crisis should be funded by general taxation, report says
Improvements at A96 'death trap' junction fall short, says MSP
North-east MSP demands ban on energy firms cutting off families struggling to pay bills
The number of stalking prosecutions has fallen by 80% in Aberdeen
EXCLUSIVE: North East Tory MSP blasts 'indefensible' Liz Truss budget
The review will look at neonatal deaths (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Review into increased neonatal death rates announced
The number of stalking prosecutions has fallen by 80% in Aberdeen
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Truss's grim week, and is it time to return the…

More from Press and Journal

The number of stalking prosecutions has fallen by 80% in Aberdeen
Young Dornie woman joins bumper crop of engineering apprentices at Bristow
The number of stalking prosecutions has fallen by 80% in Aberdeen
Cammy Harper pleased to make telling contribution in Caley Jags win at Ayr
The number of stalking prosecutions has fallen by 80% in Aberdeen
Dave Grant: Local, nimble breweries win every time in 'new' market
Connor Scully was at the double for Cove Rangers against Arbroath. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Connor Scully happy to chip in with goals for Cove Rangers after Arbroath brace
The number of stalking prosecutions has fallen by 80% in Aberdeen
Laughter, hard work and whist: Meet the Aberdeen mum turning 100 today
The number of stalking prosecutions has fallen by 80% in Aberdeen
Mark Spencer: I am ready to get stuck in and work with fishing industry

Editor's Picks