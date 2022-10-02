Prosecutions for stalking plummet in Aberdeen during the coronavirus pandemic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The number of prosecutions for stalking fell by 80% in Aberdeen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Figures from the Scottish Government’s criminal proceedings database show 57 prosecutions for stalking were made in the city in 2018/19.

But this fell to just 11 in 2020/21.

The Scottish Government is now being told to make sure it is properly funding Police Scotland and the courts system in a bid to overturn the “freefall” in stalking prosecutions.

‘Deeply worried’

However despite the number of stalking prosecutions falling in Aberdeen, the majority have resulted in a conviction being made.

In 2018/19, 44 out of the 57 prosecutions made led to a conviction.

And 25 out of 33 prosecutions in 2019/20 and nine out of 11 in 2020/21 resulted in a conviction.

The Scottish Conservatives have said they are “deeply worried” these statistics mean victims are having to wait a long time for justice to be done.

Liam Kerr, MSP for the North East, said: “We need to see the cabinet secretary grasp this issue, prioritise victims and properly fund Police Scotland and the court service.

“These are undoubtedly difficult cases to get to trial but when they do there’s a high conviction rate.

“It’s my concern that many victims and their families are still waiting for justice.”

Councillor Michael Kusznir added he has been speaking with a constituent of his who is the victim of stalking.

They have said dealing with their stalker has become “a lifelong sentence” which is affecting their security, their health and their finances.

He added: “The statistics may be numbers, but they represent individuals like my constituent, who are struggling and need the support of our criminal justice system.”

Government investment

Mr Kerr also asked the Scottish Government how much money it is giving to Action Against Stalking, a service which works to support and protect those affected by stalking.

Back in 2019 the Scottish Government made an initial investment of £55,000 from its victim and witness support budget to Action Against Stalking.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown told Mr Kerr the government has continued to fund the service, and since 2019 has invested a further £215,000.

Mr Brown said: “In March 2022 we announced funding of £495,000 over the period 2022-2025 from the new victim-centred approach fund to enable Action Against Stalking to deliver expert support to victims, and continue their work to improve the understanding of, and response to, stalking behaviours.

“We are also providing up to £230,000 a year through the Scottish legal aid budget, and £384,000 in 2022/23 from the justice portfolio, to the Scottish Women’s Rights Centre to offer free legal information and advice to women experiencing gender-based violence, including stalking and harassment.”

Justice recovery fund set up

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “Stalking can have a devastating impact on victims.

“Anyone who considers they are at risk should contact the police to make sure any appropriate action can be taken to keep them safe.

“The pandemic had a significant impact on throughput of cases in the criminal courts, in common with many jurisdictions worldwide.

“To help the court and prosecutorial system recover from this impact, we have established a justice recovery fund of £53.2 million to be allocated to recovery, renewal and transformation activity across the justice system.

“More generally, the Scottish Government is committed to putting victims at the heart of the justice system and we are providing £48m over the next three years to enable victim support organisations to provide practical and emotional support.

“This includes £495,000 of dedicated funding for Action Against Stalking, to enable the provision of specialist support to stalking victims in Scotland.”