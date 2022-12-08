Perthshire MP Pete Wishart quits SNP frontbench with scathing letter to new leader Stephen Flynn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

SNP veteran Pete Wishart has resigned from the SNP’s frontbench with a swipe at Stephen Flynn for ousting Ian Blackford as Westminster leader.

The long-serving Perth and North Perthshire MP said he was “bemused” at why Mr Flynn felt the need to take over while support for independence remained strong.

“We never had an opportunity to discuss your plans for the group,” he wrote in a critical letter to Mr Flynn posted on social media.

“I remain bemused as to why you felt it was necessary to seek a change in our leadership, particularly when we see yesterday’s opinion poll, which shows support for independence at a near all-time high.

“Usually change of this significance accompanies failure, whereas we are looking only at sustained and growing success as a movement and party.”

The letter strongly backs earlier claims Mr Flynn had been plotting to oust his boss from the top job in an orchestrated coup.

Mr Wishart said the new SNP chief had been “canvassing opinion” for mounting a challenge against Mr Blackford.

In November Mr Flynn denied he had any interest in the role, but he announced he would stand after Mr Blackford decided to quit last Thursday.

Mr Wishart claimed his new boss had failed to consult him on his vision for leading the SNP in the House of Commons during his brief campaign.

He will continue from the backbenches at the Commons for the first time in his career as a result of Mr Flynn taking control of the party.

The resignation letter is the first change since Mr Flynn took over the group. He is expected to be making further changes in a reshuffle.

Responding to the letter, Mr Flynn said: “Pete, thank you for your exemplary service for the SNP on the front bench in Westminster over so many years.

“As ever, my door remains open and I look forward to working with you as we support colleagues in Holyrood, hold the Tories to account, and work to deliver independence.”

Leadership challenge

Mr Flynn had been tipped as the heavy favourite to assume the leadership post when Mr Blackford confirmed he was standing down.

But Glasgow MP Alison Thewliss put her hat into the ring and won the support of 17 MPs on Tuesday, nine less than the new leader.

Mr Wishart backed finance spokesperson Ms Thewliss – seen as the continuity candidate – to take on the job.

A bombshell new Ipsos Mori poll released on Wednesday showed support for independence at 56% among those who said they were certain to vote.

In addition to this, 51% of those who responded said they would back the SNP in the next Westminster election.

Frontbench reshuffle

Mr Wishart is not the only SNP MP who has stepped back from frontbench duties in the wake of Mr Flynn’s takeover.

Midlothian MP Owen Thompson was dismissed as the party’s chief whip and replaced by Martin Docherty-Hughes.

Dundee MP Chris Law – who strongly backed Ms Thewliss – stepped back from his role as international development and climate justice spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Glasgow MP Stewart McDonald announced he was quitting as the SNP’s defence spokesperson.

Mr Wishart – who has been an MP since 2005 – was his party’s spokesperson for the environment, food and rural affairs.

While he will sit on the backbenches, Mr Wishart remains chair of the House of Commons Scottish Affairs committee.

Despite his stinging rebuke of Mr Flynn, he added that the new leader will have his “full support”.

More follows on this developing story.