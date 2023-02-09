Inverness SNP rebel Fergus Ewing angrily confronts Nicola Sturgeon over drinks recycling plan ‘catastrophe’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverness SNP rebel Fergus Ewing angrily confronts Nicola Sturgeon over drinks recycling plan ‘catastrophe’

A Fraserburgh drinks company has already sounded the alarm over the measures.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
February 9, 2023, 1:34 pm Updated: February 9, 2023, 1:35 pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
SNP MSP Fergus Ewing said the deposit return scheme must be halted. Image: Fraser Bremner.

Ex-SNP minister Fergus Ewing branded his party’s long-promised deposit return scheme a “disaster” which could turn into a “catastrophe” if not halted – and warned drinks firms are living in a “state of fear”.

The Inverness and Nairn MSP claimed the controversial environmental measures will force some businesses to shut as he pleaded with leader Nicola Sturgeon to pause the scheme to protect worrying firms.

The new laws are set to go live in Scotland in August. Consumers will be forced to pay a 20p deposit when buying drinks that come in a single-use container.

They can then get that money back when they return their can, bottle or glass to deposit points which will be placed all across the country.

But businesses in the north and north-east of Scotland have warned high admin costs and initial registration fees will hurt them.

In November, the owner of a small soft drinks company in Fraserburgh said “everything will go up in price” once the scheme is fully in place.

The 20p charge comes into force later this year. Image: PA.

In a blistering Holyrood speech on Thursday, Mr Ewing warned more than 600 firms were concerned about the impact the scheme would have on them.

He said: “Many of these 600 businesses are in a state of fear and even despair. Some will close. Some will fail. Others will no longer sell their own produce in their own country of Scotland.

“Unless halted now, this scheme – which most businesses believe to be fatally flawed – will damage the reputation of Scotland as a place to do business.”

He asked: “Will you instruct a pause of this disaster of a scheme before it becomes a catastrophe?”

Mr Ewing also demanded that single-use glass containers be excluded from the scope of the law once it comes into effect.

Nicola Sturgeon said more may be done to support smaller businesses. Image: PA.

In response, First Minister Ms Sturgeon said her government had already made efforts to help businesses by reducing costs.

The SNP leader also told her party colleague she was willing to take a look at whether more could be done to support smaller firms, many of whom are already struggling due to high inflation.

Firms who use single-use containers will need to pay an initial fee of £365. They also need to pay a small fee for each container that goes onto the market.

Companies with a turnover of less than £85,000 each year will be exempt from the upfront payment.

