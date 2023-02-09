Inverness SNP rebel Fergus Ewing angrily confronts Nicola Sturgeon over drinks recycling plan ‘catastrophe’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ex-SNP minister Fergus Ewing branded his party’s long-promised deposit return scheme a “disaster” which could turn into a “catastrophe” if not halted – and warned drinks firms are living in a “state of fear”.

The Inverness and Nairn MSP claimed the controversial environmental measures will force some businesses to shut as he pleaded with leader Nicola Sturgeon to pause the scheme to protect worrying firms.

The new laws are set to go live in Scotland in August. Consumers will be forced to pay a 20p deposit when buying drinks that come in a single-use container.

They can then get that money back when they return their can, bottle or glass to deposit points which will be placed all across the country.

But businesses in the north and north-east of Scotland have warned high admin costs and initial registration fees will hurt them.

In November, the owner of a small soft drinks company in Fraserburgh said “everything will go up in price” once the scheme is fully in place.

In a blistering Holyrood speech on Thursday, Mr Ewing warned more than 600 firms were concerned about the impact the scheme would have on them.

He said: “Many of these 600 businesses are in a state of fear and even despair. Some will close. Some will fail. Others will no longer sell their own produce in their own country of Scotland.

“Unless halted now, this scheme – which most businesses believe to be fatally flawed – will damage the reputation of Scotland as a place to do business.”

He asked: “Will you instruct a pause of this disaster of a scheme before it becomes a catastrophe?”

Mr Ewing also demanded that single-use glass containers be excluded from the scope of the law once it comes into effect.

In response, First Minister Ms Sturgeon said her government had already made efforts to help businesses by reducing costs.

The SNP leader also told her party colleague she was willing to take a look at whether more could be done to support smaller firms, many of whom are already struggling due to high inflation.

Firms who use single-use containers will need to pay an initial fee of £365. They also need to pay a small fee for each container that goes onto the market.

Companies with a turnover of less than £85,000 each year will be exempt from the upfront payment.