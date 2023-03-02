Holyrood inquiry demands as £2bn woodland deal fuels ‘greenwashing’ fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Holyrood inquiry demands as £2bn woodland deal fuels ‘greenwashing’ fears

Land campaigner Andy Wightman wants a probe into the devolved government's support of carbon offsetting schemes
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
March 2, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 2, 2023, 7:51 pm
Photo of Calum Ross
Green minister Lorna Slater signs memorandum of understanding
Green minister Lorna Slater signs memorandum of understanding

A deal that could unlock £2 billion of investment in woodland has triggered fresh demands for an inquiry into the role of “green finance” in Scotland.

Land campaigner Andy Wightman said Holyrood must order an urgent probe into the devolved government’s support of “greenwashing” carbon offsetting schemes.

Businesses are increasingly seeking to compensate for their carbon emissions by funding “offsetting” initiatives elsewhere, such as tree planting.

But Mr Wightman insisted they would not help Scotland’s efforts to reach net zero carbon emissions.

The former Green MSP spoke out after Nature.Scot, previously known as Scottish Natural Heritage, announced a new partnership with UK private bank Hampden & Co, Lombard Odier Investment Managers and global firm Palladium.

They said that the deal could unlock £2bn of investment, creating about 185,000 hectares of native woodland and sequestering 28 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent over the next 30 years.

However, Mr Wightman argued that green finance cash was being offered by private investors because they can see returns primarily through further inflation of the land market, or through the sale of carbon credits for offsetting.

Former Scottish Green MSP Andy Wightman. Image: Universal News And Sport (Scotland)

While those involved said the new deal would help Scotland reach its net zero targets, Mr Wightman disputed the claim.

“Scotland has got a finite capacity to absorb more carbon,” he said.

“We can restore woodlands and wetlands and peatlands and all the rest of it… I don’t know exactly how much we can do but there will be a finite limit.

“That finite limit then represents, let’s say a gigatonne of carbon being sequestered that’s not being sequestered now.

“Now that’s a good idea but if that gigatonne, or a big part of it, is being sold to offset emissions elsewhere in the UK or in the world, then that is not contributing to Scotland’s net zero goals.

“Because a ton of carbon offset is a ton of carbon that’s not being sequestered.”

Mr Wightman said he would be writing to Holyrood’s net zero committee to ask it to investigate the role of green finance in the economy.

Former Labour minister Peter Peacock also recently called for a similar probe.

Peter Peacock. Image: Alasdair Allen/DC Thomson

Mr Wightman said: “I’m not sure the Scottish Government should be giving any legitimacy to offsetting.

“It’s widely problematic. There’s no internationally agreed protocols for it. It’s widely used by private business for greenwashing.”

The author also questioned the source of claims that £20bn of investment was needed in Scotland’s natural environment over the next decade.

Under the new “memorandum of understanding”, the first pilot scheme will begin this spring 2023 at the upper catchment of the River Tweed in southern Scotland.

An initial assessment has identified the potential for around 30,000 hectares of new native woodland.

‘Absolutely vital’

Green minister Lorna Slater said: “Leveraging responsible private investment, through valuable partnerships like this, will be absolutely vital to meeting our climate targets and restoring our natural environment.

“Scotland is well placed to take a leading role by offering investors the opportunity to generate sustainable returns from the restoration and regeneration of our landscapes.

“This investment will generate multiple benefits: ending the loss of biodiversity, improving water quality, reducing the risk of flooding, regenerating local communities and creating green jobs.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Sport Aberdeen funding cuts mean the Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn swimming pool will be shut
Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn Swimming Pool to CLOSE after £700,000 cut
3
2
Green minister Lorna Slater signs memorandum of understanding
Controversial 3-bin change rolling out in Aberdeenshire from April
4
3
Green minister Lorna Slater signs memorandum of understanding
Plans to bring Mull village back to life move a step closer as eco…
4
Green minister Lorna Slater signs memorandum of understanding
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
5
Green minister Lorna Slater signs memorandum of understanding
Friends locked up over rampage of violence in pubs that left five people injured
6
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
7
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
4
8
The Highland Council logo surrounded by potholed roads, bins, a laptop and school dinner trays
Highland Council budget: Cuts to children’s charities squeak through, as roads investment and 4%…
9
Green minister Lorna Slater signs memorandum of understanding
Man, 60, dies after medical incident on Aberdeen’s King Street
10
Green minister Lorna Slater signs memorandum of understanding
Furious father’s foul-mouthed rant at ‘Nazi’ swimming pool staff

More from Press and Journal

Green minister Lorna Slater signs memorandum of understanding
UK first as renewables firm Statkraft signs scholarship partnership with University of the Highlands…
Green minister Lorna Slater signs memorandum of understanding
Highlands SNP veteran Fergus Ewing backs Kate Forbes in leadership race
Green minister Lorna Slater signs memorandum of understanding
Caley Thistle's focus is on football, not finances, insists boss Billy Dodds
Green minister Lorna Slater signs memorandum of understanding
Jim Goodwin: People think I’m off my head for taking Dundee United job —…
Green minister Lorna Slater signs memorandum of understanding
New Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows provides update on the club's search for a…
caledonian sleeper train
Iconic Highland train service the Caledonian Sleeper to be nationalised later this year
Green minister Lorna Slater signs memorandum of understanding
MSP raises bullying concerns with first minister following shocking videos of violent Highland school…
Stuart MacBride says Aberdeen library closures will leave 'chunks of the city impoverished'
Aberdeen budget: Crime writer Stuart MacBride says closing six libraries 'impoverishes chunks of city'
Green minister Lorna Slater signs memorandum of understanding
Aberdeenshire village loses only Post Office as MP labels decision 'hammer blow'
Green minister Lorna Slater signs memorandum of understanding
Health scares inspire Westhill primary school to install defibrillator for whole community

Editor's Picks

Most Commented