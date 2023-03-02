Alex Smith: Managerial merry-go-round shows Scottish football has lost the plot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Alex Smith: Managerial merry-go-round shows Scottish football has lost the plot

By Paul Third
March 2, 2023, 5:00 pm
Former Aberdeen and Dundee United manager Alex Smith
Former Aberdeen and Dundee United manager Alex Smith

Former Aberdeen and Dundee United manager Alex Smith believes Scottish football has lost the plot as the managerial merry-go-round spins ever faster.

Jim Goodwin is back in the dugout just five weeks after leaving Aberdeen and will face his former club with his new club Dundee United on Saturday.

Goodwin will be the third manager at Tannadice this season. The first, Jack Ross, lasted five league games. His successor Liam Fox, lasted five months.

The new United boss has less than three months to prove himself worthy of a longer-term deal at Tannadice with his hopes of being given the role permanently seemingly hinging on whether he can keep United in the Premiership.

New Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin takes on his former team this weekend. Image: SNS.

Former Scottish League Managers Association chief Smith, who moved to Australia after retiring from his role as technical director of Falkirk in 2018, is saddened to see the lack of patience being shown in the game.

He said: “The game in Scotland has gone crazy. The managerial merry-go-round is unbelievable.

“It’s crazy what’s happening and I think the SFA should be thinking of a way to intervene to stop this.

“Should they put a financial penalty on a club taking in a young manager and then binning him after six or nine months?

“I know it’s extreme but we’re chasing people out of the game all over the place yet poor choices in boardrooms seem to be allowed to continue every season.”

Social media is not helping

Smith believes the rise of social media has not helped with directors throughout the country falling into the trap of being easily swayed by dissenting voices.

He said: “I look at the game now and I see clubs listening to every moan and complaint from social media.

“I understand impatience these days but we can’t have chairmen hiring a manager and four or five months later sacking him.

“Sadly now they are easily swayed into making decisions but no one seems to recognise they must have done their diligence before employing a manager.

“They’ve watched him at another club in most cases and interviewed him before giving him the job only to put him out the door at the first sign of trouble.

“The craziness of it all is unbelievable and the people involved have lost the plot.”

United might benefit from Goodwin’s tough time at Pittodrie

Jim Goodwin during the 1-0 loss at Darvel in the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS

Smith is sad to see managers given a lack of time but he believes United might be the club to benefit from challenging period Goodwin had in charge at Pittodrie.

Keeping a struggling United team in the top flight will be a tall order but Smith, who led the Dons to a cup double in 1989-90 and was in charge at United from 2000 to 2002, believes Goodwin is in a strong position.

He said: “I read an article the other week about Aberdeen managers and how many there have been.

“I couldn’t believe there has been so many since I left. These days if you last longer than 18 months you’ve done well.

“Some people say Jim deserved the sack at Aberdeen.

Former Dons boss Alex Smith.

“Others felt as I did that he needed time to come through those difficult games and he would be a better manager for the experience.

“Dundee United might get the benefit of his experience from Aberdeen now.

“He was quite successful at St Mirren and Alloa but couldn’t find consistency at Aberdeen by keeping the team in the top four.

“But he will know a lot about Dundee United having played them twice this season and it will give him an advantage about what he knows of Aberdeen.

“He will know the weaknesses in the Dons team and he might get off to a winning start which is enough to set Dundee United on their way to safety.

“He has nothing to lose and everything to gain. If it doesn’t happen he can say he didn’t have a lot of time and there weren’t many games.

“If he does do it then he rebuilds his reputation instantly. I wish him all the best, I hope he does well. He’s got a lot going for him.”

Clubs need to put a long-term plan in place – and stick to it

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes was in charge for eight years at Pittodrie.

The Dons and United have been interlinked for more than 40 years and both clubs will celebrate significant milestones this year.

At Pittodrie the celebration of the Gothenburg Greats is a few months away. At Tannadice, their league winning team of 1983 is also being honoured this year.

Smith is sad to see how both clubs have struggled in recent years.

He said: “There may be a bit of logic in United’s appointment given the fact Jim was managing Aberdeen.

“Both clubs have come along a similar road in the last 50 years with success in the 1980s and competing against each other.

“They created a way of playing and had results in Scotland and in Europe but the last 20 years both have had a long dip with so many managers and they have completely stalled.

“Consistency of performance from the clubs has dipped and the continual change and lack of continuity hasn’t helped.

Derek McInnes was in charge eight years and it was the best period Aberdeen have had in decades. It’s no coincidence a longer-term approach paid off.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen and Dundee United manager Alex Smith
Jim Goodwin: People think I’m off my head for taking Dundee United job —…
Former Aberdeen and Dundee United manager Alex Smith
New Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows provides update on the club's search for a…
Former Aberdeen and Dundee United manager Alex Smith
Brilliance in Bavaria when Aberdeen silenced Bayern Munich on road to Gothenburg
Former Aberdeen and Dundee United manager Alex Smith
Leighton Clarkson: Aberdeen move has given me my confidence back
Former Aberdeen and Dundee United manager Alex Smith
Aberdeen Women earn capital point in draw with Hibernian
Former Aberdeen and Dundee United manager Alex Smith
Former Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin confirmed as Dundee United manager until the end of…
Former Aberdeen and Dundee United manager Alex Smith
Interim boss Barry Robson aims to make 'outstanding' Aberdeen teen winger Ryan Duncan faster…
Jim Goodwin following the 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat suffered by Aberdeen at Darvel.
Jim Goodwin becomes frontrunner for Dundee United job... and his first match could be…
Former Aberdeen and Dundee United manager Alex Smith
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen must sign up Graeme Shinnie, Angus MacDonald and Jonny Hayes for…
Former Aberdeen and Dundee United manager Alex Smith
Aberdeen Women need to play with pride against Hibs, says vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie

Most Read

1
Sport Aberdeen funding cuts mean the Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn swimming pool will be shut
Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn Swimming Pool to CLOSE after £700,000 cut
3
2
Former Aberdeen and Dundee United manager Alex Smith
Controversial 3-bin change rolling out in Aberdeenshire from April
4
3
Former Aberdeen and Dundee United manager Alex Smith
Plans to bring Mull village back to life move a step closer as eco…
4
Former Aberdeen and Dundee United manager Alex Smith
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
5
Former Aberdeen and Dundee United manager Alex Smith
Friends locked up over rampage of violence in pubs that left five people injured
6
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
7
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
4
8
The Highland Council logo surrounded by potholed roads, bins, a laptop and school dinner trays
Highland Council budget: Cuts to children’s charities squeak through, as roads investment and 4%…
9
Former Aberdeen and Dundee United manager Alex Smith
Man, 60, dies after medical incident on Aberdeen’s King Street
10
Former Aberdeen and Dundee United manager Alex Smith
Furious father’s foul-mouthed rant at ‘Nazi’ swimming pool staff

More from Press and Journal

Former Aberdeen and Dundee United manager Alex Smith
UK first as renewables firm Statkraft signs scholarship partnership with University of the Highlands…
Former Aberdeen and Dundee United manager Alex Smith
Highlands SNP veteran Fergus Ewing backs Kate Forbes in leadership race
Former Aberdeen and Dundee United manager Alex Smith
Caley Thistle's focus is on football, not finances, insists boss Billy Dodds
caledonian sleeper train
Iconic Highland train service the Caledonian Sleeper to be nationalised later this year
Former Aberdeen and Dundee United manager Alex Smith
MSP raises bullying concerns with first minister following shocking videos of violent Highland school…
Stuart MacBride says Aberdeen library closures will leave 'chunks of the city impoverished'
Aberdeen budget: Crime writer Stuart MacBride says closing six libraries 'impoverishes chunks of city'
Former Aberdeen and Dundee United manager Alex Smith
Aberdeenshire village loses only Post Office as MP labels decision 'hammer blow'
Former Aberdeen and Dundee United manager Alex Smith
Health scares inspire Westhill primary school to install defibrillator for whole community
Former Aberdeen and Dundee United manager Alex Smith
Ex-husband of Brenda Page told police he had 'no involvement whatsoever' in her death
Wind turbine at sea
Offshore wind trio back Highland renewables skills hub 

Editor's Picks

Most Commented