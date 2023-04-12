6 issues that have rocked SNP leader Humza Yousaf in just two weeks as first minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

6 issues that have rocked SNP leader Humza Yousaf in just two weeks as first minister

New First Minister Humza Yousaf has already endured some huge setbacks just two weeks into his reign as SNP leader.

Humza Yousaf has endured some tough tests as SNP leader already. Image: PA.
Humza Yousaf has endured some tough tests as SNP leader already. Image: PA.
Justin Bowie
By Justin Bowie

New First Minister Humza Yousaf has already endured some huge setbacks just two weeks into his reign as SNP leader.

From a high-profile arrest to signs disenchanted voters are deserting the party, he has faced a tough two weeks.

Here are the six moments that have rocked the SNP since Mr Yousaf took charge.

1 – Peter Murrell arrested

The arrest of Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell thrust lingering questions over the SNP’s finances into the national spotlight last week.

Former party chief Mr Murrell was taken into custody by police for 11 hours on April 5 before later being released without charge.

A tent was erected outside his home while officers searched for clues inside. Police were also sent to the SNP’s headquarters in Edinburgh.

Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.

Ex-First Minister Ms Sturgeon denied she had any prior knowledge of her husband’s arrest and it’s understood she was still at home when officers arrived.

It later emerged police had also reportedly seized a luxury campervan worth more than £100,000 from Mr Murrell’s mother’s home.

Police are continuing to investigate the spending of £600,000 donated to the SNP which had been set aside for independence campaigning.

Prior to Mr Yousaf’s victory in the leadership campaign, Mr Murrell had resigned from his role as party chief in the midst of a row over membership numbers.

2 – The big Sturgeon dilemma

For years Ms Sturgeon remained the central figure within the SNP and she was seen as pivotal to their enduring electoral success.

She had been leader since the referendum in 2014, and served as Alex Salmond’s deputy for a decade before taking on the top job.

But already senior party insiders are seeking to distance her from the campaign to secure independence following her husband’s arrest.

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.

One serving MP claimed the former minister acted “like a deity” when she was in charge.

When Mr Yousaf ran for the top job he pitched himself as the continuity candidate who would carry forward Ms Sturgeon’s legacy.

However, he admitted last week there were clear problems with how the SNP was being governed while she was leader.

3 – ‘No auditors’ revelation

Further questions over the SNP’s money management have now emerged after it emerged the party’s auditors quit around six months ago.

Mr Yousaf confirmed accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael resigned “round about October”, but the party did not disclose this at the time.

The new first minister accepted this was “problematic”. He insisted his party was “working very hard” to find a replacement.

4 – Disastrous polling

Turmoil which has engulfed the SNP ever since Ms Sturgeon announced her resignation has had a clear impact on fed-up voters.

The party swept Labour off the map at Westminster in Scotland eight years ago, but polls have indicated the tide is shifting back.

A Savanta poll at the end of March put Labour just 6% behind the SNP, a result which would see them win numerous seats.

Another poll from Redfield & Winton, which came out last week, put the gap between the two parties at just 3% in a Westminster vote.

If that unfolded in an election, Anas Sarwar’s party could end up with more Scottish MPs than the SNP, which would have been unthinkable months ago.

In a separate question, Redfield & Winton found the SNP would only get 38% of constituency votes in a Holyrood vote, and just 30% in the regional list.

5 – Mike Russell remarks

Veteran former SNP minister Mike Russell stepped in as the party’s interim chief after Mr Murrell stepped down.

But already his remarks since taking office have shone a light on Mr Yousaf’s mammoth task in managing the party while trying to deliver independence.

SNP veteran Mike Russell.

Ms Sturgeon found herself at a dead end in attempts to secure a second referendum and little will be different for her successor.

Mr Russell admitted achieving independence anytime soon is unlikely, and insisted any fresh campaign must allow for “different visions”.

In a bombshell claim, he also warned the party was enduring its biggest crisis for 50 years.

6 – Calls for a re-run

That Mr Murrell’s arrest came after the SNP leadership election ended may be as much of a relief as it is a headache for Mr Yousaf.

The first minister was backed by the weight of many senior party figures, but only narrowly defeated Kate Forbes when push came to shove.

The three SNP leadership candidates. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.

Veteran Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil said Mr Murrell being taken into custody could have had a “material impact” on the end result.

He even astonishingly questioned whether the arrest had been delayed so Ms Sturgeon could quit and be replaced.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Humza Yousaf has endured some tough tests as SNP leader already. Image: PA.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
2
2
Humza Yousaf has endured some tough tests as SNP leader already. Image: PA.
Sailings cancelled after CalMac’s largest ferry hit by engine problems
3
Jamieson and Carry bosses are unhappy about a take-away opening next door
New takeaway opening next to Jamieson and Carry despite jeweller’s complaints it will ‘lower…
7
4
Humza Yousaf has endured some tough tests as SNP leader already. Image: PA.
‘What are the chances of that?’: Buckie woman strikes gold three times in a…
5
Humza Yousaf has endured some tough tests as SNP leader already. Image: PA.
Armed police officers called to incident at home in Inverness
6
Humza Yousaf has endured some tough tests as SNP leader already. Image: PA.
Family’s tribute to popular Aberdeen marketing mogul Scott Hunter, 51
7
Humza Yousaf has endured some tough tests as SNP leader already. Image: PA.
Drink-driving dad crashed car with children in the back
8
Humza Yousaf has endured some tough tests as SNP leader already. Image: PA.
Taco Bell regular shocked after burrito order arrives – with a rude message on…
3
9
Humza Yousaf has endured some tough tests as SNP leader already. Image: PA.
Man had ‘most obscene’ images of children and sick picture of woman and dog
10
Humza Yousaf has endured some tough tests as SNP leader already. Image: PA.
CalMac lends a hand to help get Corran Ferry moving again

More from Press and Journal

Humza Yousaf has endured some tough tests as SNP leader already. Image: PA.
More disruption for island communities as Stornoway to Ullapool CalMac ferries cancelled
Humza Yousaf has endured some tough tests as SNP leader already. Image: PA.
Aberdeenshire subsea robotics firm Rovop bags £20m investment
Humza Yousaf has endured some tough tests as SNP leader already. Image: PA.
Strathspey Thistle and Keith upbeat ahead of Highland League clash
Orkney council cost of living
Orkney council 'delighted' with uptake of £200 cost-of-living payment despite it only being around…
Humza Yousaf has endured some tough tests as SNP leader already. Image: PA.
Gary Manson trying to make the best of Wick's midweek trip to Inverurie
Humza Yousaf has endured some tough tests as SNP leader already. Image: PA.
Morrisons worker who embezzled cigarettes and cash ordered repay store
Humza Yousaf has endured some tough tests as SNP leader already. Image: PA.
Brechin City's Lenny Wilson looks for more shut-outs as Breedon Highland League title race…
Humza Yousaf has endured some tough tests as SNP leader already. Image: PA.
'He's the youngest player in the Premiership this year' - Malky Mackay praises 16-year-old…
Scottish Sea Farms MD Jim Gallagher
Scottish Sea Farms appeals for better regulation to boost salmon industry
Humza Yousaf has endured some tough tests as SNP leader already. Image: PA.
Derek Tucker: Events not party members will dictate how the SNP's future unfolds

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]