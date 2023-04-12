Care home operator reveals plans for temporary accommodation to attract agency staff to Grantown-on-Spey

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A care home operator has revealed plans to create temporary accommodation to entice agency staff at peak times.

Moray-based Parklands Care Homes has lodged the proposals in an attempt to make it more affordable for staff to cover shifts at Lynemore Care Home at Grantown-on-Spey.

Three accommodation pods would be installed within the grounds.

Healthcare bosses say the pods are a necessary addition to maintain the running of the business, by providing adequate facilities for agency staff.

Each unit features a bedroom, en-suite, small kitchen and desk area.

It is hoped the development will help mitigate the cost of accommodation for staff working away from home; particularly during the summer months.

In a statement, a spokesman for the Buckie-based operator Parklands said: “The accommodation is to support staff who are seconded to Lynemore Care Home.

“We are conscious that accommodation can be expensive, so this enables us to support staff who are working away from home. The pods are temporary. We expect to use them over the summer months.”

Plans under consideration

Plans have now been lodged with Highland Council.

The units will be built in the back car park of the home, and be in operation for no longer than five years.

Lynemore Care Home opened to the public in 2018, replacing the town’s former home, Mount Barker.

The multi-million facility on Seafield Avenue was granted planning permission by the Cairngorms National Park in 2014.

The single-storey building has four living wings, each with a day room, dining room and 10 en-suite bedrooms.

A secure garden is also situated on both sides of the building, providing access to residents of all ages and abilities.