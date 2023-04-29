Michael Gove confirms plans for two investment zones in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Michael Gove confirms plans for two investment zones in Scotland

The senior Tory, who hails from Aberdeen, would not be drawn on the city's chance of being named one of the sites.

By Adele Merson
Michael Gove MP at Scottish Conservative Conference in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove has confirmed the UK Government intends to bring forward two investment zones in Scotland.

The senior Tory, who hails from Aberdeen, would not be drawn on the city’s chance of success while speaking to journalists at his party’s conference in Glasgow.

Similar to freeports, investment zones would be focused in a city or region and offer companies tax breaks in the hope of spurring on growth.

They were heavily promoted by Liz Truss during her brief tenure in power as a consolation prize for areas which failed to win a freeport.

Mr Gove told the Press and Journal he will be talking to the Scottish Government “about two investment zones to be built in Scotland”.

Aberdeen missed out on freeport status. Image: Port of Aberdeen.

In March, UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt set out plans for 12 new investment zones.

Eight areas in England have already been shortlisted and the UK Government was said to be in discussion with devolved administration over the four final locations.

Now, it has been confirmed the government intends to award a second investment zone in Scotland, raising hopes from prospective sites across the country.

‘I can’t speculate’

Mr Gove said he could “not speculate” on whether Aberdeen could benefit, following its green freeport snub earlier this year.

Both Dundee and Glasgow are said to be interested in securing investment zones.

The levelling up secretary met with Deputy First Minister and Finance Secretary Shona Robison, during a trip north of the border on Friday.

“We will be talking to the Scottish Government about two investment zones to be built in Scotland”, Mr Gove said.

“We want to make sure the locations that we identify are areas which have got a strong university or higher education or research institution ideally.

“A specialist cluster of expertise whether that’s net zero energy or life sciences or another area. And also that we have willing partners on the ground.

Rt Hon Michael Gove speaking on the second day of the Scottish Conservative party conference at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.

“The Scottish Government seemed very keen on building on the success of green freeports to work with us on where the investment zones would be.

“But it’s still at an early stage so I can’t speculate about location. When we do announce who we’re going to be working with, we’ll be doing it jointly with the Scottish Government.”

Do investment zones have support?

Those in favour of investment zones claim they will help fuel job creation by encouraging more businesses to regions such as the north-east.

Each of the winning regions will be given £80 million to spend over a five-year period.

Aberdeen Port, who were heavily involved in the city’s failed bid for green freeport status, are in favour of the special economic areas.

They have raised the matter with senior figures from both the Scottish and UK Governments. Aberdeen University is also keen to participate if the opportunity arises.

However, the Scottish Greens have concerns investment zones will lead to lower wages and erode worker’s rights if they are low tax and low regulation areas.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “The deputy first minister and cabinet secretary for finance met with Mr Gove yesterday to discuss a number of topics, including investment zones.

“It was a helpful meeting, and constructive discussions will continue between the Scottish and UK Governments as plans develop.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Michael Gove MP at Scottish Conservative Conference in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock.
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
2
Michael Gove MP at Scottish Conservative Conference in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock.
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
3
Highland Police during patrols.
Two drivers fail eyesight tests during Highland road policing patrols
4
Aberdeen student Georgia Bland.
Aberdeen student moved car to avoid parking ticket – and got caught drink-driving instead
5
Michael Gove MP at Scottish Conservative Conference in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock.
May Day in Aberdeen: 11 venues to visit to celebrate the event in style
6
Michael Gove MP at Scottish Conservative Conference in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock.
10-year-old girl taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on Great Northern Road
7
Michael Gove MP at Scottish Conservative Conference in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock.
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
8
Michael Gove MP at Scottish Conservative Conference in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
9
Michael Gove MP at Scottish Conservative Conference in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock.
Exclusive: Aberdeen colts team entry into SFA’s new Conference League not a done deal…
10
Michael Gove MP at Scottish Conservative Conference in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock.
Aberdeen’s meet-and-greet team share their recommendations and love of the city ahead of first…

More from Press and Journal

Michael Gove MP at Scottish Conservative Conference in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock.
Man arrested following disturbance at Aberdeen property
Michael Gove MP at Scottish Conservative Conference in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock.
Silverware delight for Invergordon as they defeat Golspie Sutherland to win the North Caledonian…
Michael Gove MP at Scottish Conservative Conference in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock.
GALLERY: Junior Highland Games held at Gordonstoun
Michael Gove MP at Scottish Conservative Conference in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The astonishing life of alpine plants
Michael Gove MP at Scottish Conservative Conference in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock.
Woman arrested following two-vehicle crash on A96 near Auldern
Tories propose new national centre for green jobs in Aberdeen
Michael Gove MP at Scottish Conservative Conference in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock.
GALLERY: The best pictures from the return of the MacMoray music festival
Michael Gove MP at Scottish Conservative Conference in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock.
Busy month ahead for the livestock team at Thainstone
Michael Gove MP at Scottish Conservative Conference in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock.
Billy Dodds insists Caley Thistle will take belief into Scottish Cup final in pursuit…
Michael Gove MP at Scottish Conservative Conference in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock.
Aberdeen campaigners and workers come together to fight for 'children's future' in May Day…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented