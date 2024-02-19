EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf to insist SNP will oppose Labour’s controversial oil and gas windfall tax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf to insist SNP will oppose Labour’s controversial oil and gas windfall tax

During a visit to Aberdeen today, the first minister is expected to set out his stall against Sir Keir Starmer's energy strategy.

First Minister Humza Yousaf.
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: PA.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

SNP leader Humza Yousaf is set to insist his party will strongly oppose Labour’s controversial plans to increase the windfall tax on oil and gas firms.

During a visit to Aberdeen today, the first minister is expected to warn workers in the north-east will “pay the price” of Sir Keir Starmer’s energy strategy.

The Labour leader received a major backlash after announcing he wanted to raise the levy on fossil fuels firms from 75% of excess profits to 78%, also extending it to 2029.

But in his speech at the Scottish Labour conference in Glasgow, he insisted that drilling in the North Sea would “continue for decades” in a bid to calm industry fears.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during his speech at the Scottish Labour conference in Glasgow.

Senior SNP figures have previously been strongly supportive of windfall taxes, and have criticised proposals for new oil fields being approved by the Tories.

However, Mr Yousaf and his party’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn have come out strongly against Labour’s latest energy policies.

In a speech at HM Theatre in Aberdeen, first minister is expected to say: “You cannot deliver a just transition from oil and gas – for the people and businesses that rely on it – if you squeeze the life out of the sector overnight

“The SNP will oppose Labour’s aggressive tax plans for the sector.

“A policy designed solely to plug the massive financial hole in plans to build new nuclear power plants in England.

“Once again the workers of the north-east are being asked to pay the price because of Westminster’s economic and energy mismanagement.

“As ever, when Westminster parties need to find cash – they look to Scotland.”

Sir Keir’s divisive windfall tax proposals came shortly after Labour abandoned a separate pledge to invest £28 billion per year on green energy projects.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar during his conference speech. Image: PA.

The Labour leader insists an increased levy on multinational companies reaping in huge profits can bring in an extra £10 billion to the treasury.

Scottish party chief Anas Sarwar justified the policy by pointing to those huge gains being made by energy giants during the cost-of-living crisis.

But analysis warned it could cost the economy up to £20 billion by deterring investment.

‘Work will continue for decades’

During his speech in Glasgow, Sir Keir said: “I went to Aberdeen recently. Met the workers who maintain the pipelines. 100 miles long – stretching all the way back to the oil and gas fields.

“They’re proud of what has been built in the cold waters of the North Sea.

“So I’ve said before – and I say again – that work will continue for decades to come.

“But they also told me about the legacy they can build for Scotland’s future. The pride they have in a new opportunity.”

