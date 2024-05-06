John Swinney becomes new SNP leader without an election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Swinney becomes new SNP leader without an election

Veteran MSP John Swinney becomes the next leader of the SNP following Humza Yousaf's resignation, as nominations close without any competition.

By Alasdair Clark
John Swinney launched his leadership bid. Image: PA

John Swinney MSP has been named the next leader of the SNP as nominations for the post close.

No other candidate put themselves forward to replace Humza Yousaf, meaning Mr Swinney will become leader without an internal party ballot.

The party’s national secretary confirmed the veteran MSP as the new leader. He is expected to make a speech in Glasgow later on Monday afternoon.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Swinney said: “I am deeply honoured to have been elected as leader of the SNP.

“I will give all that I have to serve my party and my country.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “I congratulate John Swinney on becoming SNP leader for a second time.

John Swinney will have to be nominated by parliament to become first minister. Image: PA

“We urge him to govern for all of Scotland by abandoning his relentless push for independence – but, judging by his leadership launch slogan, that looks a forlorn hope.

“As the main opposition party, we will hold John Swinney to account when he lets the Scottish people down – just as we’ve done with Humza Yousaf.”

Mr Swinney is not yet First Minister of Scotland – a vote of MSPs in the Scottish Parliament is required before he is officially nominated.

If a similar timetable to when Humza Yousaf took over from Nicola Sturgeon is followed, it is likely Mr Swinney will be sworn in as First Minister of Scotland on Wednesday morning at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

Contest avoided after activist stands aside

There was fears inside the party a contest would need to take place after an SNP activist claimed he’d secured the support required to make it onto the ballot.

But Graeme McCormick confirmed on Sunday he had decided not to stand after a “fruitful” conversation with Mr Swinney.

Mr Swinney becomes leader of the SNP for a second time, having first served in the role for four years until he stepped down in 2004.

He previously told us that the decision to put his name forward to replace Mr Yousaf required “careful consideration”.

SNP leader John Swinney
John Swinney revealed his decision to become SNP leader was a difficult one. Image: PA

Mr Swinney’s wife, BBC reporter Elizabeth Quigley, was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2000.

He had to speak with his family to ensure they would support his decision,

“I had to give very careful consideration to standing for office, ” he said.

“My wife relies on the support that I can offer her.

“If I’m going to do the job well, I have to know those that I love are alright. That things are OK for them.

“I can’t just go off deciding things for myself, I must make the right judgements for them.”

Conversation