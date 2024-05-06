Shop owner thanks friends and strangers who fought floods as ‘river’ swept through Alford

A shop owner in Alford has thanked the community for coming together as waves swept through streets amid flash flooding.

Torrential rain overpowered drains yesterday afternoon, leaving many shop owners fighting to protect their businesses during the bank holiday.

And it was “all hands on deck” for the community as they worked to divert flood water away from doors.

Jodie Bews, who owns Everlongart Studio & Gift Shop on Main Street in Alford was one of the shops affected by the weather.

Speaking to The Press & Journal, she shared how “thankful” she is for the help of those around her and feels “extremely lucky as things could have been a lot worse.”

Shop owner narrowly escapes flooding

The 39-year-old has owned her arts and crafts shop for over eight years and has narrowly escaped being flooded out twice since she opened.

She added: “I didn’t realise how bad the weather was. I live two minutes from my shop and I was doing a painting at home when my friend messaged to let me know.

“So, I went round to check but didn’t take my shop keys with me, as I didn’t think it would be that bad. I soon discovered it was worse than I thought and had to rush back home for my keys.

“By the time I got back, the street was like a river.”

Before checking her own shop, she decided to check on Wooly Wooly next door, who had just recently opened.

She added: “Wooly Wooly has not long opened, so I wanted to check if she was okay and she thankfully was. So, I carried on through the river to my own shop.”

Upon opening her front door, she had a crowd of people who appeared to help her minimise the damage to her building.

“It was all hands on deck as all of these people appeared. I’m so thankful for everyone’s help”, she said.

‘All hands on deck’

Before Jodie knew it, she had friends, members of the local community and complete strangers stop to help her.

One woman who had just finished her food shop, stopped to help with her six-year-old son, which Jodie feels extremely grateful for.

She added: “I’ve actually named my friends the king and queen of sandbags as they were going to the council depo for more.

“It was the cars that was making it worse, as them driving past quite fast was causing a wave and pushing the water towards my shop.

“The other shops on the street seemed to be okay because they have a step up to their door but mine is on a slope.

“TR Home and Garden made sure their place was all secure and then came up and helped me.”

This is the second time her shop has almost flooded due to the weather. The first time she experienced torrential flooding was when she opened in 2016.

Despite her shop being okay, she fears that it could have been a lot worse as the Main Street seems to flood when there are blockages in the stream further up.

She is now urging cars to be cautious when driving through floodwater and to slow down when driving through residential areas.

Everlongart to reopen tomorrow as normal

Everlongart – which sells local artisans and craft makers work – is set to be open tomorrow as normal.

Jodie concluded: “I went back up last night and the water has subsided, so I will just need to move the sandbags and give the shop entrance a clean. But, we will open tomorrow.

“I just want to thank all of the businesses and kind people that stopped. My shop is my whole life and it doesn’t feel like work, so I’m glad that it is okay.”

Flood warnings are still in place across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and parts of Argyll as Storm Kathleen batters the southern part of Scotland.