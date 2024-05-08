Orkney and Shetland Labour candidate is Edinburgh-based former Welsh nationalist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish politics

Orkney and Shetland Labour candidate is Edinburgh-based former Welsh nationalist

The party is also running a London councillor in Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross at the next election.

By Justin Bowie
Labour is running a former Welsh nationalist in Orkney and Shetland.
Labour is running a former Welsh nationalist in Orkney and Shetland.

Labour’s Westminster candidate for Orkney and Shetland is a former Welsh Nationalist who lives in Edinburgh.

Election hopeful Conor Savage stood in Bangor for Plaid Cymru, which wants Wales to be independent, in a 2017 council vote.

The climate change specialist works in an environmental role for Sainsbury’s in the capital, more than 300 miles away from the seat he is contesting.

Conor Savage previously stood for Plain Cymru.

It’s understood the party feared it would be unable to find a candidate to stand in the Lib Dem-held seat, which polls show Labour has no chance of winning.

Labour has also picked a London councillor, Eva Kestner, to stand in Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross.

It comes days after it was reported Sir Keir Starmer’s party has picked a Canterbury councillor to run for an Angus seat.

A Lib Dem source joked: “To be honest it is not unusual for the Labour candidate in Orkney and Shetland to come from Edinburgh.

“A background in Plaid Cymru though is a bit more unusual.”

Labour only picked up 6.7% of the vote across Orkney and Shetland in 2019, a constituency the Lib Dems have dominated for decades.

It was a similar story for the party in Caithness, where the Lib Dems only narrowly beat out the SNP when voters last cast their ballots.

Selection difficulties

In March, we revealed Labour had not yet picked candidates in around a third of their Scottish Westminster seats – including every one held by the Tories.

That’s despite polls predicting Sir Keir Starmer’s party will inflict a huge defeat on the Conservatives at the election.

The party confirmed it plans to stand in every seat.

Following the latest developments, Caithness SNP candidate Lucy Beattie said: “Labour can’t even find local members who believe enough in Labour to stand as candidates in Scottish constituencies.”

A Scottish Labour spokesperson said: “Every Labour candidate is united around our plan to deliver the change Scotland needs – from more jobs, to lowering bills and strengthening Scotland’s position in a reformed and renewed United Kingdom.

“While other parties have given up on attempting to convince voters that change can happen and have doubled down on division, Labour is the only party speaking to all voters asking them to join us and help deliver the change that Scotland needs.”

Conversation