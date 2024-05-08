142-mile diversion through Aberdeenshire to last nearly a month due to A93 roadworks

Drivers face a 142-mile diversion through Aberdeenshire during roadworks on the A93.

Resurfacing work takes place along Old Military Road in the Glenshee area between May 26 and June 23.

During this period the one-mile stretch between Tigh Na Collie and Broughdearg – just north of the B951 turn-off – will be shut from 8pm to 6am, Sundays to Thursdays.

The project should take 20 nights to complete.

A lengthy diversion will be in place.

The route will be the A93 to Rattray, A926 via Kirriemuir, A90 to Stonehaven, A957 to Crathes and the A93 via Ballater and Braemar.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Consultation was carried out earlier this year with businesses and elected members to find the least disruptive time to do the works.”