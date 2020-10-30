Shock defeat for world number one Novak Djokovic at Vienna Open

Something went wrong - please try again later.

World number one Novak Djokovic suffered a shock loss in the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open.

The Serb was beaten 6-2 6-1 by Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego, the world number 42 who only came into the tournament as a lucky loser.

The Italian said: “It’s the best victory of my life. Novak is the best in the world.

“Today I played so, so good. It’s unbelievable. It’s amazing.”

Sonego will meet Britain’s Dan Evans in the last four after he defeated Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (7-3), 4-6 6-2 in two hours 42 minutes.

Evans also reached the semi-finals of last week’s European Open when he was defeated by Ugo Humbert of France.

After outlasting Dimitrov, Evans said: “It feels great.

“I’m happy to come through a difficult match.”

Meanwhile, US Open runner-up Alexander Zverev has denied accusations he abused his former girlfriend.

Olga Sharypova, 23, has claimed Zverev tried to strangle her with a pillow and slammed her head into the wall in a New York hotel room in August 2019, shortly before the start of the US Open.

She said she fled the room barefoot, fearing for her life.

Zverev, who is ranked seventh in the world, wrote on Twitter: “We have known each other since we were children and shared many experiences together.

“I very much regret that she makes such statements because the accusations are simply not true.

“We had a relationship, but it ended a long time ago. Why Olga is making these accusations now, I just don’t know. I really hope that the two of us will find a way to deal with each other again in a reasonable and respectful way.”

In an interview with CNN, Sharypova said: “I do not want to say that he is a bad person. I’m just saying that he did a terrible thing to me.

“A huge number of girls suffer from cruelty, violence and abuse from men and do not tell their stories to anyone. Some are afraid, some just live with it, others simply cannot talk about this topic.

“It hurts me that in the 21st century we still have not come to the conclusion that a woman is also a person, a human. We must be respected, not treated like floor rags.”

Sharypova said she did not contact the police because she “loved this person and did not want to create problems for him.”