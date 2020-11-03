Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low signs contract extension until 2024

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low has committed his future to the Harlaw Park side.

Low, his assistant manager Steven Park, first team coach Richard Davidson and goalkeeping coach John Farquhar have all signed extended deals until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 36-year-old succeeded Neil Cooper as Locos boss in October last year.

The Harlaw Park side finished fifth last season in a campaign cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

Low said: “I am absolutely delighted to sign an extension as are the rest of my management team.

“Although the last few months have been very testing, we couldn’t be happier and more driven to help try and bring success to this club.

“During a period in football where there has been a lot of uncertainty, it’s great to be given the opportunity to bring stability to the club going forward.

“The hard work continues in the background by everyone involved to ensure Locos are in as strong a position as possible when normality resumes.

“We continue to look to build a young and energetic Locos side that will compete for silverware whilst also providing a platform for these players to improve.”