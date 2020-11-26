Ross McConnachie to take over as head professional at Deeside Golf Club

Something went wrong - please try again later.

ROSS McConnachie has been named the new head professional at Deeside.

Peterculter pro McConnachie will start his duties at the Bieldside club on March 1 following the retirement of director of golf Frank Coutts.

McConnachie, 37, said: “It’s a privilege and an honour to be appointed as the head professional at Deeside Golf Club.

“Frank has done an outstanding job during his 32-year tenture.

“I have some very big shoes to fill but I am looking forward to the challenge and building on the tremendous work which he has done.

“It was never going to be easy for me to leave Peterculter. “I have always loved it there and made some great friendships at the club but this is a fantastic opportunity for me to take my career to another level.”

Originally from Lossiemouth, Ross has over 11 years’ experience in the industry and has worked in various clubs both in Scotland and abroad.

Ross was assistant to Peterculter pro Dean Vannet for four years before returning to the club as head pro in 2016 following a spell at Drumoig Golf Centre.

Deeside captain Elaine Farquharson-Black said: “I am delighted to announce Ross’ appointment as Deeside head professional.

“We received 23 applications from around the world before holding five interviews last week.

“Ross emerged as the preferred professional after his excitement and enthusiasm matched the skills we were looking for.

“This is an exciting opportunity for both Ross and Deeside as we build a new golf operations team which will best serve member needs going forward.

“A second applicant has been offered a key role in the team and we will look to strengthen the team further with a third appointment in the coming weeks.”

Peterculter captain Trevor Grose said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Ross for all of his contributions to our club.

“We wish him every success in his new venture.”

Peterculter will advertise the vacant post next week and hope to have a replacement in position before the start of next season.