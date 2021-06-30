Undefeated North east boxer Billy Stuart to face Mexican for IBF title

Undefeated rising North-east boxer Billy Stuart will face Mexican Alejandro Jair Gonzalez for the IBF Youth Super-Bantamweight title next month.

Stuart, aka ‘The Butcher’, will bid for title glory in an outdoor fight at Hamilton FC’s New Douglas Park stadium on Saturday July 31.

Boasting a flawless professional record of 10 wins from 10 fights (three by stoppage) Stuart is one of the hottest young talents in Scottish boxing.

In January this year Northern Sporting Club star Stuart signed with legendary promoter Dennis Hobson’s Fight Academy stable.

With more than 30 years of experience in boxing promotion Hobson has overseen the rise to world title success of ring legends Ricky Hatton, David Haye and Clinton Woods.

Hobson also signed up Aberdeen undefeated welterweight Dean Sutherland (10-0) as well as Ayr’s Calvin McCord.

The renowned promoter vowed to build Scotland into a hotbed of boxing and bring international title fights to the signed boxers.

At the time Hobson said: “Dean, Calvin and Billy are three smashing prospects with bright futures.

“I think we can help create an exciting situation up in Scotland.

“We’ll be going after Commonwealth and British titles with them and I think, very quickly, we’ll have them on the international scene.

“I want to make them household names, and get some meaningful titles back in Scotland with these lads.”

In just six months Hobson has delivered with Stuart set to fight for a major international title against a highly rated fighter from Mexico City.

Sutherland will also fight for an international title on the same bill.

Boasting a professional record of nine wins (six stoppage), two losses (one stoppage) and two draws Gonzalez will constitute the biggest test of Stuart’s career to date.

Gonzelez defeated former IBF super-flyweight world champion Rodrigo Guerrero by split decision in October 2019.

Guerrero is a former WBC intercontinental silver bantamweight title holder and Mexican super-bantamweight champion.

Stuart will be bidding to secure his second professional belt having won the vacant BUI super-bantamweight title in May 2019 with a points defeat of Dylan McDonagh in 2019.

Macduff’s Stuart, who trains at the Granite City Gym in Aberdeen, has not fought since November 16, 2019 when securing a points defeat of Brett Fidoe.

The Hamilton fight night, billed as ‘Rise of the Champions’, was initially scheduled for Friday July 16 but was pushed back in order to ensure as many fans as possible can attend.

The Hamilton event will be the first Fightzone TV show in Scotland and will also include title fights involving Scottish lightweight champion Calvin McCord, Celtic featherweight title holder Nathanial Collins and WBO middleweight champion Hannah Rankin.