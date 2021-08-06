8000 fans a day to be allowed at AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie

Up to 8000 fans a day will be permitted at the AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie later this month, the R&A has confirmed after concluding consultations with the Scottish Government.

Last year’s championship at Troon was played behind closed doors. This year players and officials will remain in a closed bubble but fans will be allowed, with all tickets pre-ordered for the event, from August 16-22.

The R&A are “strongly encouraging” all attendees to be double vaccinated and to undertake lateral flow tests twice weekly.

‘Fans will elevate the Women’s Open’

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A said, “We and our partners at AIG were incredibly proud of what we achieved for women’s golf at the AIG Women’s Open last year.

“We will always remember Sophia Popov’s outstanding victory, but in 2021 fans are what will elevate the AIG Women’s Open from memorable to truly special.

“Fans are so important to major sporting championships. They create atmosphere, they celebrate greatness and commiserate heartbreak, they bring passion and excitement. We are truly delighted to welcome spectators back to the AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie.”

The R&A, working closely with the Scottish and UK governments, its health and safety advisers and local health authorities, has implemented health protocols to ensure the safety of the players, officials, fans and local Angus community.

Safe championship ‘the top priority’

Slumbers added, “A successful and a safe championship has been The R&A and AIG’s top priority thought the planning process for the AIG Women’s Open. We have a duty of care, as best we can, to mitigate the risk Covid-19 to those attending the Championship and importantly not to impose any greater risk to our hosts in the local Angus area.

“Our protocols follow the best practice guidance for staging a major event during the pandemic and have been formed with the support of and in close consultation with the Scottish government and The R&A’s medical and health & safety advisors.”

‘We can proceed with the event with confidence’

Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development Jenny Gilruth said: “I am very pleased that the Scottish Government’s process for supporting flagship events has helped enable the return of spectators to the AIG Women’s Open.

“We know how challenging Covid has been for the events sector. I commend the hard work and dedication of all those involved in the event, including The R&A, their health and safety experts and a range of local delivery partners for the exceptional protocols and mitigations in place that allow us collectively to proceed with the event with confidence.

“There is no doubt that the spectators in attendance at the AIG Women’s Open will enjoy the world-class sport that unfolds on the Angus coast and enhance the event by producing the incredible atmosphere for which Scottish golf crowds are rightly renowned.”

Fans wishing to attend should book their tickets in advance at aigwomensopen.com.

Adult tickets start from £25 with children aged 16 years or under before the Championship admitted free of charge. Spectators aged 24 years or under will be entitled to purchase youth (16-24 years) tickets starting from £12.50. A £5 Mastercard discount is available per transaction.