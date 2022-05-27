Craig Lee’s phone buzzes red hot as he shares halfway lead at Farmfoods Scottish Challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Craig Lee’s phone buzzes red hot as he shares halfway lead at Farmfoods Scottish Challenge

By Steve Scott
May 27, 2022, 6:57 pm
Craig Lee shares the lead at the halfway stage at Newmachar.
Craig Lee shares the lead at the halfway stage at Newmachar.

Craig Lee’s phone is burning again after a five-year gap as the veteran Scot shares the lead at the halfway stage of the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge.

Five years after he left the DP World Tour, the 45-year-old is getting buzzed with text messages of goodwill again after his brilliant start at Newmachar.

Lee, who played the Challenge Tour from 2010 and the main tour from 2012 to 2017, shot a two-under 69 plotting his way through the winds for a seven-under 36 hole total. He’s tied with England’s Nathan KImsey going into the weekend.

‘The old fans are coming out of the woodwork’

“It’s been a while since my text messages were this red hot!” he laughed.

“I haven’t been on tour for a while but the old fans are coming out of the woodwork and texting me again.

“I didn’t really tell anyone I was playing here this week, it was a late invite to get in. But I’m delighted to be here and news of me doing well has spread fast, obviously.”

Lee’s first day 66 benefitted from the early morning start before the wind took hold. But it was a major factor all through Friday and probably will be for the entire weekend.

“We were probably quite fortunate on Thursday, we escaped the worst of it,” he said. “Today was different from the word go. With 25mph winds coming through the trees, you’ve just go to pick and club, guess it really, trust it and go for it.

“I’ve held up a lot better than I expected. Just trying to control the spin as best you can, if the wind catches a bad one you can be 50 yards off line.

‘It’s just focus, focus, focus’

“So it’s really a mental battle, you don’t get any breathing space out there. It’s just focus, focus, focus, start to finish.

“Hit it really straight, simple as that. Two thoughts, you’ve either getting it up and riding the wind or keeping it under the trees. But the course is great, you’ve got to hit every shot, right to left, left to right. There are some really good golf holes out there.”

There was a strong showing from another former Tour player in Scott Henry, who shot one-under for a two-under total. Perth’s Daniel Young also made the weekend after a two-under 69 with the stronger winds both times he played.

“It’s been pretty tough out there,” said the 30-year-old, now playing out of Kingsbarns. “It’s been relentless for 36 holes and I think our side of the draw got it tougher as the guys yesterday morning got it slightly easier for a little while.

“But to be honest last week in Spain was a bit worse than that. Last Friday was carnage.”

‘You’ve got to be patient’

Daniel Young shot a two-under 69.

Being Scottish, Young has had plenty experience in these conditions and knows what to do over the weekend.

“It is just a case of head down and grinding,” he said. “You are doing your best to hit good shots, but the wind is going to catch you out at some point. There’s crosswinds out there in the trees and it’s gusting as well.

“You’ve just got to be patient. That’s the key and I think the wind is forecast to keep blowing over the weekend, so it is going to be more of the same.

“It’s a case of keeping the head, try and make some birdies and see where we get.”

Young feels a result is not far away, if he can putt well.

“I played well for two-and-half rounds last week and I’ve played great for two rounds this week. Hopefully I can get the putter going for the weekend and move up a little bit.

“It’s a case of just trying to play good golf and the rest will take care of itself. I feel like I’m playing well and, if I can keep doing the right things, I think the good results will come.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal