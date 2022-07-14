STEVE SCOTT: Boos at The Open for LIV players underline fraught times in golf in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

STEVE SCOTT: Boos at The Open for LIV players underline fraught times in golf in 2022

By Steve Scott
July 14, 2022, 10:41 am
A stony-faced Ian Poulter at the Old Course this morning.
A stony-faced Ian Poulter at the Old Course this morning.

Booing at the first tee on the first morning of The Open? These are fractious times in golf, indeed.

But that’s what we heard to the handful of LIV Golf players who were early starters at St Andrews – some of them, at least. Ian Poulter and Patrick Reed, two signatories to the Saudi-backed rebel tour, got the uncommon reaction.

Golf crowds at the Open are usually incredibly polite – well, for some only before the day-long drinking takes effect. You certainly don’t hear a discouraging word on the range or the stands at 7.30 am on Thursday morning.

Warmth of welcome for Lawrie in contrast

The warmth of the welcome for the 1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie at 6.35 am as he got the 150th championship started is typical. Only at this sporting event do you get 4000 people up to watch in person at that time of day.

And Paul is an exemplar of Scottish golf – our Open champion, benefactor and mentor. All the R&A bigwigs – chief executive Martin Slumbers, rules chief David Rickman, captains past, present and future – were there.

But Poulter, in contrast, is always a lightning rod. He may be a Ryder Cup legend, but he’s definitely a Marmite golfer if ever there was one.

There was a coolness to him from the galleries last week at the Scottish Open, but no real antipathy. Which made the reception at the first hole at St Andrews on the first morning a real surprise.

A lot of it was pantomime booing – people hiding giggles as they did it. But he certainly seemed affected, almost duck-hooking his tee shot and flirting with the out of bounds left on golf’s widest fairway.

No boos for Mickelson

As the morning progressed, it seemed the first tee crowd were selective with their disdain. Phil Mickelson, the initial poster boy for LIV, showed up logo-free and entirely in black.

The announcement of his name by the start brought one manic cheer for one over-eager fan and polite applause, but no boos.

Coming directly after Phil, however, was the USA’s Patrick Reed, another lightning rod for the golf galleries.

Reed’s attitude has always been bold. This time he’s defiantly replaced the sponsors that have deserted him with LIV Golf logos, and got as many boos from the crowd as Poulter did.

But by the time Brook Koepka, the next LIV player, took to the tee, the crowd were back to politeness. And he’s was another Marmite character even before he signed up to the Saudi millions.

Perhaps the crowd had made their point on LIV, as Tiger Woods and the R&A did in the build up.

Now it’s all out of the way, let’s get on with what really matters.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal