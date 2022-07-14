LIV players slot into the 150th Open like they’ve never been away

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Apart from some being booed – and there did not seem to be a consensus view even on that – it didn’t seem to make a difference at St Andrews on which side of golf’s divide you fell.

There were plenty of LIV Golf signatories on the first day leaderboard of the 150th Open. The only way you could tell was that, for the 21st century golfer, they were remarkably untouched by advertising brands.

Sponsors desert the LIVers

One thing most of the LIVers seem to have in common – apart from fat bank balances from upfront payments from Riyadh – is the utter desertion of their long-time sponsors. Maybe they don’t need them now they have another source of income.

In any case, the golf’s really not that different – yet. It’s only been two months. Who knows what the long-term effect of competitive isolation will be.

Perhaps the best test-case for what might happen is Phil Mickelson. He had the five-month sabbatical and since played two LIV events and two rounds each at two majors. He hasn’t played at all well and yesterday’s 72, while a little better, was well behind the day’s going rate.

No matter, Phil “couldn’t be happier”. We know this because he said it five times.

Even being shut out of the Celebration of Champions and the Champions’ Dinner earlier in the week – “We both kind of agreed that it would be best if I didn’t go” – can’t spoil his mood.

“I couldn’t be more excited and ecstatic with where I’m at,” he stressed. “I love the events, get to have competitive golf in my life on a scale that is fun, exciting, different.

“I’ve got things that I haven’t been able to do in the past. So, no, I couldn’t be happier.”

But what about Tiger saying you’ve turned your back on what made you what you are?

“I certainly respect his opinion,” continued Phil. “I have a lot of respect for him. Everybody’s going to have strong emotions and opinions about it, and I certainly respect his.”

Poulter doesn’t hear any heckles

Ian Poulter didn’t hear the boos at the first tee, or at the second, or anywhere else. He didn’t hear any heckles. He at least played far better than he had done via legal action at the Scottish Open, scoring a fine 69 with an eagle two at the 9th.

Had he read Martin Slumbers’ comments on LIV? “Purposely haven’t looked at all,” he said. “I don’t want to know. You can tell me, I’m not going to listen.

“I’m here to play golf. This could probably be my last Open Championship at St Andrews. So I’m trying to enjoy it, despite the questioning.”

What about what Tiger said? “I haven’t read it. I’m not here to comment on other people’s comments. I haven’t read any articles this week.”

Lee Westwood was the best of the group, with a four-under 68 which included a double-bogey six at the second.

“I’m not bothered,” he said when Sky’s Tim Barter wondered if he was concerned about future majors. “Everyone who signed for LIV knew it was a risk to playing in majors.

“I think it’s unfair and don’t see why it should be different to any other tour.”

‘It was the best decision for me’

It’s funny to think that 15 months ago we thought Bryson DeChambeau would overwhelm the Old Course. You could get 100-1 on him on Thursday morning.

But he actually played as well as he’d done since his wrist injury with a three-under 69.

He didn’t try to blast the course into submission. “This is about winning a major championship and I have to be strategic out here,” he said. “There’s no way to bomb and gouge it out this week.”

As for LIV, he isn’t thinking about it. “I respect everybody’s opinions. I have no position on it.

“Again, for me it was the best decision for me at that point in time, and still is.”