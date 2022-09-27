Calum Hill makes a cautious return from lost year at the Dunhill Links but confident he’ll return to title-winning form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Calum Hill makes a cautious return from lost year at the Dunhill Links but confident he’ll return to title-winning form

By Steve Scott
September 27, 2022, 12:21 pm Updated: September 27, 2022, 12:48 pm
Calum Hill has had a seven-month battle with illness.

Calum Hill isn’t quite completely over his “lost season” but the Perthshire player is certain he’ll be contending for tour titles again before long.

The 27-year-old has been out since February after an insect bite when practising in Spain caused multiple infections. That led to nerve hypersensitivity leaving him exhausted by even light activity.

It took months to get to the root of the problem. Calum finally returns to action at this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship – although it’s basically a trial run to see how his body holds up.

‘We’ll see how I handle the load’

Calum won his first European Tour event in the Cazoo Classic in 2021.

Coming off an excellent 2021 when he had his debut tour victory and established himself on the DP World Tour, it’s been a lost season for him. But he’s convinced that he’ll continue his progress when fully recovered.

“It’s been a while,” he said. “This is solely a week to see how the body holds up, and how we’re progressing.

“It’ll be the first time I’ve played in a long time. We’ll just see how I handle the load and see how I hold up. There’s not a huge amount of expectation because I’ve not been doing anything.

“I’d say I’m 70% of the way there and hopefully the next few months will take me to 100%. This week is just a stepping stone.”

Hill tried to return from his initial problem in Qatar at the end of March but was forced to withdraw and at that time it wasn’t clear what the issue was.

“The main issue was the extent of time it took to figure out what was going on,” he said. “The whole consensus (from doctors) was, you’re fine, you’ll be getting better, there’s no problem.

“But the more activity I did, basically the more golf I did day after day, it just deteriorated to the state I couldn’t get going again.”

‘It was nice to get a clear picture’

Calum consulted doctors all over the country before an Edinburgh physiotherapist pinpointed the issue.

“It turned out to be nerve damage, or nerve hypersensitivity is probably the right phrase,” he explained. “It just causes the muscles to go into spasm the more they get used.

“There’s no relaxation and it just gets more and more contracted, that’s what causes the pain.

“It was about May when I got directed towards this physio, and as soon as I saw him he said ‘this is your problem and I know how to fix it’.

“It was nice to get a clear picture of what the problem is and how to progress with it. Then there’s a point of acceptance that it’s something that you have to go through and it’ll get better eventually.”

Having the right family and friends backing him, and his own mental strength, proved a key, he said.

“I feel like my mental game is a strength of my golf, and it’s helped out with this side of things,” he said.

“There’s always little bits when things are going on and you have little doubts. But I know if I get back to be able to play golf, it’ll be fine.

“It’s just getting the body there. We’re making good progress, and if it is progressing, the golf will take care of itself.”

Delight at fellow Scots’ successes

In his absence, his friends and countrymen Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre have won, but there’s no jealousy, only delight at their success.

“(2021) was a nice year for me so I’d have liked to keep pushing on,” he said. “But I’m still on the younger side and I’ve got plenty of years of European Tour golf left.

“In some ways, I’m quite happy it’s happened now and not a few years later when more important things might have come along. There’s plenty of time to catch up.

“I knew that I was probably going to be out of the game completely, so watching your pals have success is brilliant, actually.

“I’ve been watching quite a bit of TV, and when they’ve been in contention I’ve watched and supported.”

There are no concrete plans for the rest of 2022, but if this week goes well he’ll try to play more.

“There will be a comfort level for me,” he said. “Hopefully I go really well and there’s not too much discomfort. On top of a few more weeks of physio and recovery from that, then the Portugal Masters (at the end of October) would seem very good for a next step.

“We’ll aim more towards next year in getting back to  a full schedule.”

