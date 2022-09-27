Small areas of woodland on farms and crofts to get Scottish government funding

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government has announced that small areas of woodland on farms and crofts are about to attract funding to support sustainable agriculture.

Planned changes to legislation mean that, from November, small woodlands approved under the Scottish Rural Development Programme (SRDP) since 2015 can be utilised as Ecological Focus Areas to support greening payments.

The change, which has been welcomed by the farmers’ union, is intended to encourage farmers, crofters and land managers to increase tree planting to provide environmental benefits such as tackling climate change and nature loss.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “Forestry in Scotland is a real success story and this legislative change will mean that tree planting in small areas becomes an attractive option for farmers and crofters.

“This move continues the strong progress towards achieving our tree planting targets by working closely with farmers, forest industries and landowners of all sizes.

“I would encourage stakeholders to explore the multiple benefits of integrating trees into their farm business.”

Claims can be made from the 2023 claim year and areas planted since January 1 2015 are eligible to be claimed from 2023.

NFU Scotland (NFUS) said it had lobbied for this change to be considered and has worked with Scottish Government and Scottish Forestry officials on how changes to legislation could be introduced.

NFU Scotland director of policy Jonnie Hall said: “NFUS has always encouraged responsible planting that sees the right tree in the right place, potentially adding biodiversity, livestock shelter, amenity value and an alternative income to a farm or croft.

“Having woodland planting carried out under the SRDP since 2015 eligible as EFAs under their greening options for support will be welcomed by many members.”