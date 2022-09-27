Small areas of woodland on farms and crofts to get Scottish government funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Small areas of woodland on farms and crofts to get Scottish government funding

By Reporter
September 27, 2022, 12:25 pm
The Scottish Government has announced that small areas of woodland on farms and crofts are about to attract funding to support sustainable agriculture.

Planned changes to legislation mean that, from November, small woodlands approved under the Scottish Rural Development Programme (SRDP) since 2015 can be utilised as Ecological Focus Areas to support greening payments.

The change, which has been welcomed by the farmers’ union, is intended to encourage farmers, crofters and land managers to increase tree planting to provide environmental benefits such as tackling climate change and nature loss.

Mairi Gougeon

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “Forestry in Scotland is a real success story and this legislative change will mean that tree planting in small areas becomes an attractive option for farmers and crofters.

“This move continues the strong progress towards achieving our tree planting targets by working closely with farmers, forest industries and landowners of all sizes.

“I would encourage stakeholders to explore the multiple benefits of integrating trees into their farm business.”

Claims can be made from the 2023 claim year and areas planted since January 1 2015 are eligible to be claimed from 2023.

NFU Scotland (NFUS) said it had lobbied for this change to be considered and has worked with Scottish Government and Scottish Forestry officials on how changes to legislation could be introduced.

NFU Scotland director of policy Jonnie Hall said: “NFUS has always encouraged responsible planting that sees the right tree in the right place, potentially adding biodiversity, livestock shelter, amenity value and an alternative income to a farm or croft.

“Having woodland planting carried out under the SRDP since 2015 eligible as EFAs under their greening options for support will be welcomed by many members.”

