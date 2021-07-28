Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Summer of football fun is a winner with primary-aged youngsters at Muir of Ord

By Paul Chalk
July 28, 2021, 11:45 am
Muir of Ord Rovers' P1 group.
Youngsters in a Highland village have been putting their best feet forward after summer camps proved to be a winning move.

Primary-aged children at Muir of Ord Rovers enjoy weekly free coaching during school term time and this was widened to a week-long run of football fun.

Muir of Ord Rovers’ P4/5s.

Chairperson Martin Godwin explained what that meant to everyone involved as the coaches, including Leonard Fraser, provided summer camps for the local kids after lockdown.

Summer camps were smash hits

Martin said this year, rather than take a break, the hard-working coaches put on the summer camps for only £10, which will have lasting benefits.

Muir of Ord Rovers’ P6-7s.

He explained: “Leonard and a few others within the village set free summer camps up a few years ago. Unlike other clubs, it has always been free.

“This year’s summer camp, which was over and above our usual activities, we just charged £10 for the week. We had more than 60 kids here and they all got medals at the end.

“The money we made from that means we are able to kit out next year’s P1s and it gives us that wee bit of sustainability.”

He thanked Beauly firm Logic Alarms for funding full kits and zipped training tops for all P1-P7s footballers, which he stressed made a real difference.

Girls’ football growing within the club too

Martin is also encouraged by the appetite for girls’ football in Muir of Ord and sees this as another area of growth at the club.

He added: “We’ve had a few girls come along and get involved and we have played a few games as well now. We’ve had a number of parents asking whether their girls could be signed up here for next year, which is great news.

Muir of Ord Rovers’ P7s.

“It is really taking off and there’s a real appetite for develop that side of the club. We’re not nearly there yet, but we want to give the girls the opportunity to play here and not have to mix them in with the boys.

“The games we played were against Dingwall and the girls really enjoyed it. We ran it as P4-P7s and that gave us eight girls who were able to go through and play. It was fantastic and we look forward to progressing that.”

The club also kicked off a walking football session for adults each Wednesday from 2pm-3pm and 7pm-8pm.

Ways to get in touch with the club

Rovers are keen to hear from coaches who feel they could help get involved with the primary-aged children and anyone who feels they could provide a valuable input should get in touch.

* For any information about any of the club’s activities, go on to the Muir of Ord Rovers Facebook page where you can also leave a message for a prompt reply.

 

