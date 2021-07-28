Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
News / Inverness

Signs declaring controversial Inverness art project ‘vandalism’ reported to police by Highland Council

By Chris MacLennan
July 28, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: July 28, 2021, 11:48 am
Fake signs have been erected on the fences surrounding the artwork. Picture by Susan Welsh
Fake signs have been erected on the fences surrounding the artwork. Picture by Susan Welsh

Highland Council has complained to police after a prankster put up a sign calling a controversial art project “vandalism”.

Fencing has been put up around the My Ness artwork, which is currently being constructed along the banks of the River Ness.

Posters bearing the official council logo were attached to the fencing, saying the work was “vandalism in progress”.

How the finished project will look.

The local authority has not seen the funny side, and called the posters an example of “anti-social behaviour and littering”.

Who is behind the signs?

The signs claimed to be from the fictitious “department for the urbanisation of the natural environment”.

It is not known who the culprit behind the signs is, however, Highland Council has now passed the matter to police.

A spokesman said: “An unauthorised notice bearing the logos of Highland Council – used without permission – was removed from the safety fencing at the Gathering Place works.

“The illegal posting of these posters is being treated as anti-social behaviour, littering and vandalism and the matter has been reported to the police.”

Police probe underway

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a number of stickers found near the River Ness in Inverness on Tuesday July 27.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Supporters of the art project hope it will enhance the River Ness. Picture by Sandy McCook

Construction of the art project has been underway for more than three months now.

Campaigners were able to delay the start date after raising concerns for the environmental and aesthetic impact on the popular city area.

Open Ness, the group formed in the wake of the artwork’s proposals, have said their input has led to some positive design changes, including better access for wheelchairs.

The group have said they were unaware of the signs and had no involvement.

‘It’s not brilliant, but it is better than it was before’

Helen Smith, of Open Ness, said: “It’s still not brilliant but it is better than it would have been before.

“I was quite taken aback when I was walking through the islands a couple of weeks ago of the scale of work actually being done on the river bed.

“It has been mangled and I do hope it recovers.

There are fish spawning in the river and it is an important environment for all kinds of wildlife, from wee bugs upwards, and it has been kind of sterilised with what has happened.

“It will be interesting to see what it is like in its final stage and if it has implications in terms of flooding.”

Will the new project put an end to years of criticism?

Described by one critic as an “unwanted concrete monstrosity”, detailed designs for the My Ness art feature were finally approved last year.

The art project proposals for the River Ness have bitterly divided public opinion for six years.

The tilting pier project was eventually canned after some fiery debate between the public and Highland Council.

The £340,000 project is a curved wall set at the Fisherman’s Hut section of the river.

It replaced the original design for what became known as the tilting pier.

The tilting pier was scrapped in 2016 following a public outcry.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal