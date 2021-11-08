Banks o’ Dee exit Scottish Junior Cup at the hands of Lochee United

Banks o’ Dee failed to make it to the last 16 of the Scottish Junior Cup when Logan Davie’s second half counter saw Lochee United progress at the expense of the Spain Park side.

Hermes are three points clear at the head of the McBookie.com Superleague after coming from behind to win at Nairn St Ninian.

Colin Mason gave Saints the lead from the penalty spot before Jack Craig equalised shortly after and then Jack Anderson diverted the ball into his own net to put the visitors in front. Seven minutes before the break, Craig made it three before completing his hat-trick midway through the second half.

At Aberdeen Sports Village, a Stuart McKay brace gave Colony Park the three points at the expense of Bridge of Don Thistle while Hall Russell United moved well clear of the danger zone with a 5-1 win at Denmore Park against Maud who remain third from bottom. Greg Hay and Sam Harrison both bagged doubles for United with Sean McHardy also on the scoresheet.

Two goals from Jody Munro were not enough to prevent foot of the table Deveronside from going down at home to Banchory St Ternan who found the net through Max Berton, Grant Munro, Craig Peter and Paul Esslemont.

In the First Division, Daniel Higgins’ goal six minutes from time was enough to give Stonehaven victory at leaders Stoneywood Parkvale, a result that sees Hive reduce the gap at the top to four points.

Longside defeated Buchanhaven Hearts 4-1 at home to leapfrog Fraserburgh United and move up to sixth in the table.

Forres Thistle moved above Newmachar United into second in the Second Division with a 1-0 win while Josh Law and Finlay Stalker were on target as Glentanar defeated New Elgin 2-1 at Woodside with Danny Williamson scoring for the visitors.

In Section 5 of the League Cup, it ended 1-1 between East End and Dyce with Craig Mackie on the mark for the visitors.

The heavy rain again caused postponements with the games at Ellon United, Aberdeen University, Dufftown, Cruden Bay and Islavale all having to be rescheduled.

This weekend’s results…

SCOTTISH JUNIOR CUP – Third round

Lochee United 1-0 Banks O’Dee

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE

Bridge of Don Thistle 0-2 Colony Park

Deveronside 2-4 Banchory St. Ternan

Ellon United P-P Montrose Roselea

Hall Russell United 5-1 Maud

Nairn St. Ninian 1-4 Hermes

FIRST DIVISION

Aberdeen University P-P Fraserburgh United

Dufftown P-P Sunnybank

Longside 4-1 Buchanhaven Hearts

Stoneywood Parkvale 0-1 Stonehaven

SECOND DIVISION

Cruden Bay P-P Whitehills

Forres Thistle 1-0 Newmachar United

Glentanar 2-1 New Elgin

Islavale P-P Rothie Rovers