Community comes first for Junior club Lossiemouth United as they look to build full pathway for kids

Junior club Lossiemouth United are keen to help develop football in the local area.

The ambitious Moray outfit have started a little kickers section for children aged three to five – and chairman Alex Lauriston hopes over time to grow it into a full youth academy which can lead to the first-team.

Lossie United returned to the North Junior set-up this season after seven years away, and Lauriston is keen for the Phoenix Park side to be at the heart of the local community, alongside Breedon Highland League side Lossiemouth FC.

He said: “We want to, in time, have a pathway to go from pre-school all the way to the first-team.

“It will take a number of years to build it up, so we’ve tried to start at the youngest level and over time we want to build it up.

“If we can get the volunteers and a structure in place, hopefully, we can grow year on year.

“It’s an 11 or 12-year plan to promote all the way up to men’s football, whether it’s with Lossie United, Lossiemouth FC, Elgin City or even higher.

“We’re trying to provide a good environment for people to get involved in sport.

“We’re all trying to make a difference. Lossiemouth FC have helped us and Ian Campbell (interim manager) in particular has bought into what we want to do and he sees the bigger picture.

“A rising tide raises all ships as they say, so it’s all about trying to develop football in the area.”