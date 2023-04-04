Community comes first for Junior club Lossiemouth United as they look to build full pathway for kids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Community comes first for Junior club Lossiemouth United as they look to build full pathway for kids

The ambitious Moray outfit have started a little kickers section for children aged three to five and hope over time to grow it into a full youth academy which can lead to the first-team.

By Callum Law
Lossiemouth United launched a little kickers section at the weekend with Lossiemouth FC manager Ian Campbell, centre, among those who helped run it. Image: Lossiemouth United FC
Lossiemouth United launched a little kickers section at the weekend with Lossiemouth FC manager Ian Campbell, centre, among those who helped run it. Image: Lossiemouth United FC

Junior club Lossiemouth United are keen to help develop football in the local area.

The ambitious Moray outfit have started a little kickers section for children aged three to five – and chairman Alex Lauriston hopes over time to grow it into a full youth academy which can lead to the first-team.

Lossie United returned to the North Junior set-up this season after seven years away, and Lauriston is keen for the Phoenix Park side to be at the heart of the local community, alongside Breedon Highland League side Lossiemouth FC.

He said: “We want to, in time, have a pathway to go from pre-school all the way to the first-team.

“It will take a number of years to build it up, so we’ve tried to start at the youngest level and over time we want to build it up.

“If we can get the volunteers and a structure in place, hopefully, we can grow year on year.

⚽️ Little Kickers ⚽️What can we say about yesterdays first session?We were amazed at not only the turn out but the…

Posted by Lossiemouth United Football Club on Sunday, 2 April 2023

“It’s an 11 or 12-year plan to promote all the way up to men’s football, whether it’s with Lossie United, Lossiemouth FC, Elgin City or even higher.

“We’re trying to provide a good environment for people to get involved in sport.

“We’re all trying to make a difference. Lossiemouth FC have helped us and Ian Campbell (interim manager) in particular has bought into what we want to do and he sees the bigger picture.

“A rising tide raises all ships as they say, so it’s all about trying to develop football in the area.”

